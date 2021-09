Time continues to fly by evidenced by the new school year getting started in late August. There is a sense of excitement for the staff and children to return to Little Friends. I think it is fair to say that everyone is hopeful that the coming year will be closer to what our normal time in school used to be. Masks have been part of what is necessary for a long time. While for some an inconvenience, I’ll accept this as part of the solution to assure we can have our kids back onsite helping them grow and develop.

