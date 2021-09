BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan called for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO