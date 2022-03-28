ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Compared This Mascara to Having Lash Extensions

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

You know how people repeat affirmations to themselves in the mirror in order to strengthen their confidence and mood? We have a similar process, but ours goes something more like, “I have longer, stronger lashes. My lashes are long and beautiful. Long, long, long.” If our mascara hasn’t worked, we might as well try to manifest them, right?

Falsies are a pain and often look way too dramatic or fake, and lash extensions are even more of a pain, not to mention expensive. We just want a quick and easy way to add some serious length to our every day lashes. Is that too much to ask for? For a while, it seemed like the answer was yes, but this Ilia mascara is changing our minds!

Get the Limitless Lash Mascara starting at Amazon !

We already knew that Olivia Wilde was a big fan of this mascara , but more recently, Jennifer Aniston ’s facialist, Melanie Simon , revealed it as one of her top beauty product picks to Who What Wear as well. “This is my absolute favorite mascara for lengthening,” she said about the Ilia bestseller . “ It’s literally almost as good as extensions and I can’t live without it.”

Of course, the product’s fanbase doesn’t end there. It currently has over 3,300 reviews on Ilia's site, and the number goes up every time we check. Shoppers say this mascara “has done wonders” for their lashes and has become a “true holy grail mascara” for them. They say it “goes on like a dream,” and when they go out in it, they’re “constantly being asked if [their] lashes are real or fake”!

Get the Limitless Lash Mascara starting at Amazon !

This mascara claims to “go above and beyond the expectations of any natural mascara.” It was formulated to be buildable, flake-free and lightweight to eliminate hard, spidery lashes, and it claims to lift, curl, lengthen and volumize in just one stroke for quick and effective glam. It’s cruelty-free, clean, ophthalmologist-tested and uses 100% natural dye. Its formula is nourishing too, consisting of organic bee and carnauba waxes, shea butter and arginine (keratin) to condition, strengthen and soften every last lash without bothering sensitive eyes!

Even this mascara ’s brush is next level. Ilia tested over 100 wands before deciding on this dual-sided brush. There are short bristles on one side to curl and create volume, while the longer bristles on the other side may lengthen and separate lashes for results you may have never thought possible from a mascara alone. Curl before using for an even more amazing result!

Get the Limitless Lash Mascara starting at Amazon !

Looking for something else? Check out the brand’s Fullest Volumizing Mascara here and explore all bestsellers at Ilia here !

