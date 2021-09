Seeing an old friend in Josh Donaldson has some Blue Jays fans wishing he was still kicking around, however, letting him go at that time back in 2018 was the right call. I’ll acknowledge that the Blue Jays could use a reliable third baseman like him right now, and that he clearly still has plenty to offer a big league team even at 35 years old. However, it’s hard to imagine this Blue Jays team blossoming the way it did over the last three seasons if he had still been on the roster, and that’s not meant to be a slight to the 2015 MVP.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO