Black Woman Takes on Male-Dominated Women’s Online Fashion Industry

Wearable art isn’t new, it’s been the norm — a lifestyle, really — for Black people in New York, especially in Harlem. Fifty-five years ago, the Harlem Institute of Fashion (HIF) was founded by Lois K. Alexander-Lane, and a few years later, the institute hosted its very own fashion shows for Harlem Week. These shows lasted from 1979 to 1996, but the spirit and style that these streets saw never ended. Today, the exhibit “Showing Out: Fashion in Harlem” at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is paying homage to the legendary art that was the heart of HIF and Harlem Week. Guest curated by Souleo, the Harlem pop-up features archival images, costumes, video footage of the runway shows, physical archival material like old runway programs, and more. “A big part of why we’re doing this exhibition is because so many of the records were lost when [HIF] closed. Hopefully this will help to remember [these moments] and be able to identify some of these people,” Souleo tells the Cut.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO