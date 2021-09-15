CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Woman Takes on Male-Dominated Women's Online Fashion Industry

Cover picture for the articleDionne Middlebrooks, the founder of online fashion retailer, Shop Style Shark, is changing the game as a female owner. The fashion industry – and particularly online fashion – continues to be male-dominated even though women spend over 200% more money on fashion than men. What’s more, even though 85% of people who graduate from fashion school are female, only 14% of the top 50 fashion houses are run by women. And, only 40% of women’s fashion brands are designed by women.

