One Woman's Journey: Reclaiming a Connection to the Land and Algonquin Culture

A series of one-woman performances with Wisconsin Storyteller Tracy Chipman explores the value of place, loss, and grace, through the ancient art of storytelling. Throughout the summer and into early fall, Chipman has performed concerts, comprising personal narratives, original poetry, and traditional stories, throughout Wisconsin, with one coming up at 6:30pm on Sept. 2 in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park, and a virtual concert on Zoom at 7pm on Nov. 20. “I was inspired to create ‘Borealis Mundi: Threshold Stories’ as a way to bring people together for an outdoor storytelling experience on various northern place-scapes that have shaped my life story,” Chipman said, “featuring stories that tap into the more liminal experiences of being human.” Humans have been telling stories for over 20,000 years, Chipman said, and her stories are described as “deeply human, connective, and often transformational experiences.” “This series, and each performance,” Chipman said, “are openings to places that touch us and to the deeply human phenomena of loss and grace.” Snag tickets at tracychipman.net/tickets. This performance is made possible through a grant from the Chequamegon Bay Arts Council and the WI Arts Board.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO