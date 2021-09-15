Judy Wombaker
Judy N. Wombaker, age 75, passed away Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John L. Wombaker; children: Randy Wombaker (Patty), David Wombaker (Jonnie), and Tim Wombaker (Toni); Grandchildren: Thomas, Breanna, William, Christopher, Andrew, Kenzie, Austin, Caleb, Tristyn, Trevyn, Tayla, and Teyawna; Great Grandchildren: Elena, John, Serenity, Benjamin, and Kimber; as well as her sister June Novreske (Larry) and brother Larry Fritts (Bonnie). Judy is preceded in death by her father Everett Fritts, mother Lorraine Cruse, sister Barbara Fritts (infant), and step-father, Dwain Cruse.www.saratogasun.com
