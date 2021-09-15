CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

County Honors Students for Efforts to Monitor Water Quality

richlandcountysc.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) is spotlighting two local high school students for their dedication to water quality monitoring and awareness. Eli Crisan, a Dreher High School senior, and Ian Saracila, a Spring Valley High School junior, were recognized with Outstanding Youth Awards at the RSWCD’s board meeting Monday, Sept. 13. Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Councilwoman Jesica Mackey (District 9) presented Crisan and Saracila’s awards, respectively.

