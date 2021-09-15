GNI Club kicks off new year
The GNI club opened their 2021-2022 year with President Marilyn Hutt calling the meeting to order at the home of Lana Tramp on Sept. 8. Secretary-Treasurer Phyllis Claver refreshed us on the minutes of the last meeting and gave a treasurer’s report. Marilyn Hutt presented a bill of the balloons for Sterling Living Center’s August Birthday Party. The GNI Club has been doing a birthday party at Sterling Living Center/ Rose Arbor since 1971.www.journal-advocate.com
Comments / 0