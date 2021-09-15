CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lorain County, OH

Lorain County Community College Hosts Family Fall Fest & Open House at Three Learning Centers

loraincounty.com
 5 days ago

September 15, 2021 -- Lorain County Community College (LCCC) (Website | Profile) hosts three community Family Fall Fests at its Learning Centers in Wellington, Lorain and North Ridgeville. The events are free and open to the public. At all three events, attendees can enjoy kids activities, games, food, health screenings, and an open house, as well as learn about educational pathways including the University Partnership.

www.loraincounty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lccc#Learning Centers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy