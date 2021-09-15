Lorain County Community College Hosts Family Fall Fest & Open House at Three Learning Centers
September 15, 2021 -- Lorain County Community College (LCCC) (Website | Profile) hosts three community Family Fall Fests at its Learning Centers in Wellington, Lorain and North Ridgeville. The events are free and open to the public. At all three events, attendees can enjoy kids activities, games, food, health screenings, and an open house, as well as learn about educational pathways including the University Partnership.www.loraincounty.com
