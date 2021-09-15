CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&G Stuck in the Past in a Shifting Tissue Marketplace

By Shelley Vinyard
NRDC
NRDC
 5 days ago
The 2021 Issue With Tissue scorecard shows many companies have made major shifts toward sustainability, but laggards like Procter & Gamble (P&G) remain stuck in the past. Few products endured as much upheaval in the pandemic era as toilet paper. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 created supply chain crunches and empty tissue aisles nationwide for weeks. While this disruption was difficult for many families, it created an opportunity for many toilet paper start-ups to gain a foothold in the market and for many consumers to find new, more sustainable brands.

www.nrdc.org

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

