‘Charlotte’ Review: Keira Knightley Voices a Doomed Artist in Lifeless Animated Film About WWII

By Christian Blauvelt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Charlotte” is a gentle animated biopic of the German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, murdered at 26 in Auschwitz. The movie, directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, is sweet on the surface. Who doesn’t want to celebrate an undersung artist whose magnum opus, a story told in over 700 paintings bound together in a book, was arguably the world’s first graphic novel?

