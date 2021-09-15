Qt Creator 5.0.1 released

Video is a powerful medium. It explains things. It entertains. It memorializes. It conveys feeling and draws the viewer closer to the creator. Video is such an effective way to communicate because it mirrors how we speak, watch, and listen in real life—creating an instant connection to the message and its energy. Many of us think of entertainment when we think of video, but video has spread all through our lives. It has replaced written documentation for instructions, status reports, records of activity, communication, and learning. The other day I wanted to bake some sourdough bread—of course, I watched a video on how to do it.

