CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Qt Creator 5.0.1 released

By Eike Ziller
Qt Blog
 5 days ago

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 5.0.1 !. We fixed a crash with Re-configure with Initial Parameters, and an endless configuration loop that Qt Creator could get into. QML. We fixed an endless loop when resolving Qt 6 style imports that do not have a minor...

www.qt.io

Comments / 0

Related
HEXUS.net

MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition

Following the secret message in MSI’s latest launch event- MSIology: Tech Meets Aesthetic, the premium laptop brand dropped a bombshell to the community by announcing its collaboration with Fragment Design, the world-famous streetwear brand directed by the godfather of street fashion - Hiroshi Fujiwara. Redefining the definition of aesthetics, MSI...
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Microsoft acquires Clipchamp to empower creators

Video is a powerful medium. It explains things. It entertains. It memorializes. It conveys feeling and draws the viewer closer to the creator. Video is such an effective way to communicate because it mirrors how we speak, watch, and listen in real life—creating an instant connection to the message and its energy. Many of us think of entertainment when we think of video, but video has spread all through our lives. It has replaced written documentation for instructions, status reports, records of activity, communication, and learning. The other day I wanted to bake some sourdough bread—of course, I watched a video on how to do it.
SOFTWARE
Qt Blog

Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.6 Released

We have released Qt 5.15.6 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.6 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements. You can add Qt 5.15.6 in the existing online installation by using the maintenance tool or do a clean installation...
COMPUTERS
dbltap.com

New World Creator Program Explained

New World is Amazon Games' upcoming MMO, currently in Open Beta. It's official launch is scheduled at this time for Sept. 28. As part of the campaign to promote interest in the game, the New World Creator Program was announced as a way for players to get involved with the community. Here is everything you need to know about the program.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qt Quick#Qml#Macos Ios#Cmake#The Qt Account Portal#Irc Libera Chat#The Qt Creator Manual
gamepressure.com

PewDiePie and Other Creators Will Appear in Youtubers Life 2

U-Play Online and Raiser Games have announced that Youtubers Life 2 will feature famous content creators from YouTube, including PewDiePie. This April, marked the announcement of Youtubers Life 2, a sequel to the YouTuber simulator. Now, the creators revealed more details about the game. It seems that the game will feature PewDiePie, the owner of one of the largest channels on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gamespot

Save 35% On This Professional Quality Streaming And Video Creator

Streaming and recording gameplay is more popular than ever. Some of the biggest names in games aren't pro players, but Youtube stars and Twitch streamers. Some of them even have been raking in millions of dollars in ad sales and promotional deals for the biggest brands. If you want a piece of that pie, or you just want to take your stream to the next level, you're going to need a high-quality video editor. Creating professional-level videos of your gameplay doesn't need to break the bank, because a lifetime subscription to the Gecata Game Recorder is on sale for only $20 (reg. $30) .
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Stardew Valley creator is working on a new project

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has revealed that he’s currently focusing on creating a new as-yet-unannounced game rather than new updates for the popular farming game. On Twitch yesterday Zach Hartman Speaking with the company following the conclusion of the first official Stardew Valley Cup, Barone explained that he is not currently working on the next update of Stardew Valley as he is focusing on a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Twitter Targeting Content Creators to Trounce Competition

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), the American microblogging and social networking company, is exploring ways to diversify its revenue streams. The company launched Super Follows on September 1 for its American users - a feature that allows qualifying users to sell subscriptions in exchange for access to exclusive content. The Super Follows feature is currently available to U.S.-based users with at least 10,000 followers, but will soon be available globally on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone devices.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
KATC News

Content creators shifting gears to help Ida recovery

Content creators on apps like TikTok and Facebook are now using their platform to help the state recover from Hurricane Ida. In some areas that still have no power, people are turning to social media for comfort and information. Two comedians have shifted gears from jokes to recovery efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

CreatorVerse – Creator Value Isn’t Going To Creators

The Problem: Creator Value Isn’t Going To Creators. The Creator economy is broken. Content has moved far beyond the early days when a home movie shot on a cell phone could generate millions of hits on Youtube. Today’s content creators invest thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours in order to create and publish content relevant to today’s audience, and are often forced to employ an entire team in order to stay relevant. That some are able to be successful despite these costs is a testament to how large the audience has grown, with ad spend and hours viewed on Youtube surpassing TV as of 2017 in a trend that continues today.
ARTS
ClutchPoints

Roland V-02HD: Roland releases value streaming video mixer for creators

Japanese audiovisual corporation Roland releases a brand-new affordable streaming video mixer for creators. Dubbed the Roland V-02HD MK II, it is a simple and affordable solution for bringing higher production values to computer-based live streaming. For content creators, being shown a $395 new piece of equipment might seem daunting, expensive,...
ELECTRONICS
creativebloq.com

IM Creator Review

IM Creator is a beginner-friendly website builder that enables you to create beautiful, elegant websites based on pre-built templates. In our IM Creator review, we'll be looking at the website builder that is aimed at creatives, students, freelancers, and small business owners. Its aim is to enable users to create sleek, functional websites without having to code anything yourself, but does it succeed?
COMPUTERS
IEEE Spectrum

Q&A With Co-Creator of the 6502 Processor

Few people have seen their handiwork influence the world more than Bill Mensch. He helped create the legendary 8-bit 6502 microprocessor, launched in 1975, which was the heart of groundbreaking systems including the Atari 2600, Apple II, and Commodore 64. Mensch also created the VIA 65C22 input/output chip—noted for its rich features and which was crucial to the 6502's overall popularity—and the second-generation 65C816, a 16-bit processor that powered machines such as the Apple IIGS, and the Super Nintendo console.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Kerbal Space Program creator releases new flight sim game

Felipe Falanghe, creator of the Kerbal Space Program games, has released his latest project on Steam as an early access title. Titled Balsa Flight Simulator, rather than task players with building space stations, the aim is to make model planes instead. Players can then use their creations to complete missions...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last Campfire, From the Creators of No Man's Sky, Has a Steam Release Date

Hello Games, the creators of No Man's Sky, has revealed that The Last Campfire is coming to Steam next month. More specifically, the cozy puzzle game will hit Steam on October 7. If you're unsure if The Last Campfire is for you, Hello Games is releasing a playable demo for the game on October 1 as part of the Steam Next Fest.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

MSI Creator Z16 laptop review: Gamer meets creator

MSI Creator Z16 laptop review: Gamer meets creator. “The MSI Creator Z16 has its charms, but can't quite beat its rivals where it counts.”. Everyone wants to take a shot at the MacBook Pro. The Creator Z16 is MSI’s attempt at taking on the 16-inch model, and on paper, it looks like a serviceable alternative.
COMPUTERS
cogconnected.com

Stardew Valley’s Creator Not Sure If More Updates Will Be Released

This weekend, one of the strangest entries into the list of esports tournaments took place – the first official Stardew Valley Cup. Over the course of the main event, four teams of farmers came together to complete challenges in the farming life simulator, earning as many points as they could in the three hours of the tournament. In the end, the Sandie’s Candies team, made up of TheHaboo, brandiganBTW, lilsimsie, and Fuzzireno took first place, earning 661 points.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Chipotle Parlays Loyalty Into Marketing With ‘Creator Class’

When it comes to social commerce, Chipotle is turning to those who know the space best: influencers. The brand announced on Thursday (Sept. 9) that it is launching its first “Creator Class,” a group of 15 TikTokers who will participate in a series of brainstorming sessions to help shape the brand’s social strategy. The group includes 14 established influencers, all with at least one million followers, as well as an open slot to be filled by a contest winner.
FOOD & DRINKS
MLB

MLB announces inaugural 'Creator Class'

After a nationwide search to find some of the most talented baseball content creators on TikTok, MLB selected 11 brand ambassadors to join its inaugural Creator Class. The unique program is designed to help and support baseball-related talent on the popular app. These social media gurus -- hailing from the...
MLB
US News and World Report

How to Update Apple Devices to Correct Security Flaw

Apple has released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers say could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any involvement of the owner. Here's how to update your Apple devices. iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. — Plug in your device and...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy