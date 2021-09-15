Grey's Anatomy EP Unpacks Amelia and Link's Post-Proposal Baggage — Plus, Might He and Jo Leave the Friend Zone?

Back in the 2000s, Shonda Rhimes happened to be struck by a golden idea: “ What if there was a show about surgeons?” Being a surgical junkie, she set out t to make the best show she could. “ There was something really interesting about the idea of watching people who really didn’t’ know what they were doing, so, on a bad day, you killed somebody, and on a good day, you really saved a life. And there was something about the nature of competition, and about strong women, and about doctors who were not necessarily heroic all the time.” Rhimes said during an interview with the Paley Centre for Media. At her core, she was oddly fascinated with the fact that, in real life, doctors weren’t as heroic as we perceived them to be. So she let her characters be free and ‘do what I thought they would do’, and in turn, America fell in love with each one of them for years and counting.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO