Will bankruptcy help with this situation ?

Its really simple actually in my view. If you are both LIABLE, did not have insurance to cover it, and you were NOT driving the vehicle, and even if you were if you were not under the influence was unlawful from alcohol or drugs or substance, and EVEN THEN does not matter unless there is death or personal injury to another person. Thus, property damage and any other damages would be discharged . ALL debts must be listed in ANY bankruptcy every attorney will tell you. SImple law. Whether that specific type of debt is discharged is another question. Hope you were just on title and not driving under influence causing death or personal injury.

