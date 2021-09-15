CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Cancels Teen Drama ‘Genera+ion’ After One Season

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 5 days ago

The Lena Dunham-produced coming-of-age dramedy series Genera+ion has not been picked up for a second season at HBO Max. Created by father-daughter duo Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz, the half-hour teen drama centered on a group of high school students in Orange County, California, who explore their sexuality in a modern world. This tests their deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.” The 16-episode first season premiered on March 11 and was divided into two 8-episode parts, with the first.

www.imdb.com

