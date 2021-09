Harris Shaw (Michael Caine) is a writer in need of money. Lucy Stanbridge (Aubrey Plaza) is an editor/publisher in need of money. And it just so happens that a contract between him and her company is already on the books to provide some for both. There are a couple problems, though. Shaw hates people, press, and perhaps life itself, while Lucy is constantly being judged against her father (a pillar of the literary world who left her the shingle) and thus constantly disrespected. Does the benefit of teaming up outweigh the obvious issues? In the short-term, yes. If she agrees to not edit a single word he’s written, he’ll participate in her book tour. Unfortunately for Lucy’s sanity and bottom line, Harris never said he’d play nice.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO