CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emotional Late Night Hosts Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald (Videos)

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 5 days ago

The hosts of late-night paid their respects on Tuesday to Norm Macdonald, who passed away earlier in the day following a private nine-year battle with cancer. Macdonald’s fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon was clearly emotional on The Tonight Show as he reminisced about his first time meeting the late comedian. Fallon recalled how he told Macdonald he was “the best,” though Macdonald refused to accept the compliment given that he was sitting next to another comedy legend at the time: Bob Newhart. Meanwhile, over on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Meyers, who headed the Weekend Update desk at SNL like Fallon and Macdonald before him, referred to Macdonald as “the gold standard” in comedy. “I would just suggest that everybody go watch him tell the moth story on Conan, go watch any number of Norm Macdonald things tonight, because they are really, truly timeless,” Meyers said. Like Fallon,

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
Outsider.com

Jay Leno Sounds Off on Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending, Late Night Feud for ‘Tonight Show’

With Jay Leno’s time on Last Man Standing over, he’s decided to pick another job. Leno is rebooting You Bet Your Life on Fox. The original series was hosted by the legendary comedian Groucho Marks and ran from 1950-1961. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the former Tonight Show host sat down to talk about his new gig. And while he was at it, he put an end to his decade-long feud with Conan O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
Star-Tribune

Norm Macdonald, comedian and former 'SNL' star, dies from cancer at 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer who was "Weekend Update" host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Bob Newhart
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
WZZM 13

Emmys 2021: Conan O'Brien Crashes the Stage During Stephen Colbert's Win

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, Live at Sunday night's awards show -- but that didn't stop Conan O'Brien from joining the celebration on stage. Colbert and his staff took the stage as presenter Aidy Bryant revealed them as winners of the category, but O'Brien was somehow already there, raising his arms with excitement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#The Tonight Show
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
kanw.com

Comedians Pay Tribute To Beloved Ex-'SNL' Star Norm Macdonald

Tributes are pouring in for Norm Macdonald, the Canadian comedian best known for anchoring Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segments in the 1990s. Macdonald died at 61 on Tuesday, nearly a decade after a cancer diagnosis that he kept private (here's a clip of a stand-up performance in which he derides the phrase "battling cancer").
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Norm Macdonald’s 7 Funniest Bits, From Turd Ferguson to the Moth Joke (Videos)

Norm Macdonald, who passed away Tuesday at age 61, is being remembered for his sharp wit and sharper tongue. Watch these brilliant moments of comedy from his career. The comedian was best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” which paid tribute to him on Tuesday as “one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Watch Norm Macdonald Tell the Greatest ESPYs Joke Ever (Video)

While hosting the 1998 ESPYs, the late, great Norm Macdonald told what this writer considers the greatest joke of all-time. It’s also the one that likely sealed Macdonald’s termination from “SNL.”. “And there’s Charles Woodson! How about that? What a season he had. He became the first defensive player to...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald: To Hell With Flossing | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/13/95) Norm Macdonald jokes about biting his tongue, having too many teeth, and lying to his dentist. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on Twitter https://twitter.com/teamcoco. Team Coco...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel On His Late-Night Future & Rooting For ‘Conan’ Emmy Win

The late-night world has been speculating for some time as to whether Jimmy Kimmel will continue his ABC talkshow after his contract runs out next year. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host discussed his future on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, but admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will continue after the show’s 20th season. “I vacillate. I do love being off. I love not working. It’s really so much better than working, and the ideal situation is having people do my job for me while I continue to get paid. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think I know...
CELEBRITIES
People

Norm Macdonald's Beloved Moth Joke from 2009 Resurfaces After His Death: Watch

Norm Macdonald told countless jokes throughout his years as a comedian, but one of his most memorable was about a moth. During a 2009 appearance on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, Macdonald — who died Tuesday at age 61 — said that his "strongest material comes from real life" before he proceeded to tell the nearly four-minute-long joke, which he originally heard from a driver.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald's Ed McMahon Impression | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 02/23/95) Norm Macdonald shares his favorite things about "Star Search," explains how he comes up with his material, and talks about "Billy Madison." Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald Got Headbutted By Dennis Rodman | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 06/11/96) Norm Macdonald talks about being headbutted by Dennis Rodman during Weekend Update and betting on a horse called “Lucky 7.”. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch more Late Night clips https://classic.teamcoco.com/. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco. Team Coco on...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Norm Macdonald Honored by Lorne Michaels, John Oliver at Emmys: ‘One of the Best We Ever Had’

John Oliver and Lorne Michaels both paid tribute to late comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Norm Macdonald at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. “I do want to say, this is an award for late night comedy, no one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late night comedy. So if you have any time in the next week, do what I did and just spend time YouTubing clips of Norm and Conan because it doesn’t get better than that,” Oliver said while accepting the Emmy for variety talk series.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy