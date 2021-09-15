CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘West Side Story’ Official Trailer: Steven Spielberg Returns with His First Movie Musical

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and 20th Century Studios have debuted the official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The project, based on the iconic Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical of the same name, casts “Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, respectively. Anticipation for the film is high, as the 1961 film adaptation of the musical was a cultural juggernaut with 10 Oscar wins, including Best Picture. Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is written by frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who earned screenwriting Oscar nominations for penning the director’s “Munich” and “Lincoln.”

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Remake by Steven Spielberg with the first teaser

The musical West Side Story was filmed in the 1960s. On December 10th this year, the remake of the Romeo and Juliet adaptation will be Sharks versus the Jets. Because at the end of the year, the filming will start at least in US cinemas under the direction of Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. The Walt Disney Company already has an initial teaser ready for the 20th Century Studios production.
MOVIES
theface.com

Trailer of the Week: West Side Story

“New Trailer” for West Side Story, Stephen Spielberg’s fresh take on the 1957 Broadway musical – previously adapted in the 1961 movie – about thwarted romance, tribal gang culture and a whole lot of dancing. Rachel Zegler (a former YouTuber, cast in this, her first major role, when she was 16) and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) are María and Tony, Puerto Rican and white American respectively, Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers transplanted to Upper West New York in the 1950s.
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

Steven Spielberg reintroduces cinema lovers to ‘West Side Story’ with sneak peek

The sound of those lyrics should spell only one thing for cinema lovers: A love story that takes place on the west side of town with lots of song and dance. Leave it to Steven Spielberg to make a statement just as summer enters its dog days phase, giving the world the first exclusive sneak peek at his remake of “West Side Story,” a movie that essentially lands at your feet this morning with potential Oscar gold attached. This is the kind of awards contender that had its seeds planted way back when production began before the pandemic took everything over last year. He aims to help audiences break out of the doldrums with a classic tale of love, family, loyalty, and purpose.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Steven Spielberg
theplaylist.net

‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua Reteam For A Netflix Thriller Coming Next Month

One call changes everything in Netflix’s “The Guilty.” Director Antoine Fuqua’s thriller follows a police officer turned call center operator whose shift turns into a nightmare. The real-time narrative slowly reveals its secrets in an overtly claustrophobic office setting. This project also reunites the filmmaker with actor Jake Gyllenhaal; the pair last worked together on the boxing drama “Southpaw.”
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Humans’ reveals first look at family drama and surprise Showtime debut date

Among the most anticipated November releases for awards watchers is “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s theatrical adaptation of his Tony Award-winning play with an all-star cast that includes Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony Award-winning role from the stage. On Friday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Humans” after its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a bit of news attached: in addition to a theatrical debut on November 24, “The Humans” will also premiere on Showtime on the same date. The timing is fitting for the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Wins Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Mare of Easttown’

“Mare of Easttown” continued to make Sunday night’s Emmys interesting, with star Kate Winslet taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Though “The Queen’s Gambit” was the closest thing to an opening weekend slam dunk at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Winslet outpaced frontrunner Anya Taylor-Joy. And, as IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers put in his predictions earlier this week, this was a category filled entirely with worthy winners. Michaela Coel does TV storytelling like few others, and “I May Destroy You” was proof of that, whether she was in front of the camera...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#20th Century Studios#Lincoln
Deadline

Justine Bateman Feature Directorial Debut ‘Violet’ Sets Fall Theatrical Release – TIFF

EXCLUSIVE:  Following the movie’s TIFF premiere, Relativity Media will open Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut Violet on Oct. 29 in NY and LA with an expansion to follow on Nov. 5. The pic will also hit in home demand on Nov. 9. Relativity, as we first told you, picked up Violet after its world premiere at SXSW. The pic follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticism cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Finch Trailer: Tom Hanks, An Android, And A Dog Journey Through The Future

Let's see if you can answer a quick trivia question. Over the course of his forty-plus-year career, beloved actor Tom Hanks has only appeared in two science fiction films. Can you name both of them without looking them up? You can probably think of one of them relatively quickly: Hanks appeared in Lana Wachowski's ambitious 2012 adaptation of "Cloud Atlas." But the other is much tougher to remember. Remember 2017's "The Circle," in which Hanks played the CEO of a tech company? Yeah, no one else does either.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES
Variety

In Surprise Win, Ewan McGregor Scores His First Career Emmy With ‘Halston’

Ewan McGregor has won the Emmy Award for lead actor in a limited series for his role in the Netflix show “Halston.” McGregor beat out an impressive list of competitors in the category including: Paul Bettany for the Disney Plus-Marvel Studios series “WandaVision,” Hugh Grant for HBO’s “The Undoing,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. for Disney Plus’ filmed version of “Hamilton.” In his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked the cast and crew of the show. “I just want to thank our crew first of all because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Succesion’ Season 3 trailer explodes Roy family drama during Emmys weekend

According to most experts and Gold Derby users, “The Crown” will win Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards this weekend, one year after “Succession” took top honors in the category. But based on the official trailer for “Succession” Season 3 that HBO dropped on Friday, don’t think the former drama champion will be anything but a serious contender to regain the crown in 2022. The highly anticipated show returns to HBO on October 17 and picks up where things left off two years ago: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) in full battle against his father, Logan Roy (Brian...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tye Sheridan on ‘The Card Counter’ and Reading ‘Ready Player Two’

[This interview contains spoilers for The Card Counter.] Tye Sheridan was just an 11-year-old kid from Texas when he was cast in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, an experience he compares to “summer camp.” He wasn’t expected to learn lines or even give a performance, but Malick’s set put him on a trajectory towards Jeff Nichols’ Mud and David Gordon Green’s Joe, which cemented his decision to become an actor. Sheridan, now 24, has since played Scott Summers/Cyclops in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, but he credits it all to those early...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy