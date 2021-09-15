‘West Side Story’ Official Trailer: Steven Spielberg Returns with His First Movie Musical

The sound of those lyrics should spell only one thing for cinema lovers: A love story that takes place on the west side of town with lots of song and dance. Leave it to Steven Spielberg to make a statement just as summer enters its dog days phase, giving the world the first exclusive sneak peek at his remake of “West Side Story,” a movie that essentially lands at your feet this morning with potential Oscar gold attached. This is the kind of awards contender that had its seeds planted way back when production began before the pandemic took everything over last year. He aims to help audiences break out of the doldrums with a classic tale of love, family, loyalty, and purpose.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO