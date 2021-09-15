‘West Side Story’ Official Trailer: Steven Spielberg Returns with His First Movie Musical
Disney and 20th Century Studios have debuted the official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The project, based on the iconic Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical of the same name, casts “Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, respectively. Anticipation for the film is high, as the 1961 film adaptation of the musical was a cultural juggernaut with 10 Oscar wins, including Best Picture. Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is written by frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who earned screenwriting Oscar nominations for penning the director’s “Munich” and “Lincoln.”www.imdb.com
