Western-Themed Fundraiser Will Support LACASA

A local nonprofit will once again hold a western-themed fundraiser to assist victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. LACASA Center’s popular Denim & Diamonds fundraiser is coming up this Saturday, September 18th, from 5:30pm until 10 at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch in Howell. The jeans-preferred event promises a night filled with food, music, games, and activities that will make you think you’re back in the Wild West. Country-rock bank Whiskey Fixx will entertain throughout the evening, which will include dinner from Block Brewery, along with wine and beer, Wild West games, a Lady Luck raffle, a Cigar & spirits saloon and then a Grand Finale fireworks display.