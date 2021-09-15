CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howell, MI

Western-Themed Fundraiser Will Support LACASA

whmi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local nonprofit will once again hold a western-themed fundraiser to assist victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. LACASA Center’s popular Denim & Diamonds fundraiser is coming up this Saturday, September 18th, from 5:30pm until 10 at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch in Howell. The jeans-preferred event promises a night filled with food, music, games, and activities that will make you think you’re back in the Wild West. Country-rock bank Whiskey Fixx will entertain throughout the evening, which will include dinner from Block Brewery, along with wine and beer, Wild West games, a Lady Luck raffle, a Cigar & spirits saloon and then a Grand Finale fireworks display.

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, MI
Crime & Safety
Brighton, MI
Crime & Safety
Brighton, MI
Society
City
Brighton, MI
Howell, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Howell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Charity#Lacasa Center#Denim Diamonds#Cigar#Diamond Mine#Cooper Binkley Jewelers#The Diamond Mining#Howell Western Wear#The Lacasa Collection
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy