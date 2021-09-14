CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kroger launches 'virtual convenience store' offering speedy home delivery

Daily Jeffersonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger announced Tuesday it has launched a 'virtual convenience store" to provide speedy home delivery of food and other staples in as little as 30 minutes. Called "Kroger Delivery Now," the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant is offering online customers their choice among 25,000 items from missing ingredients for a family meal, diapers to over-the-counter medication from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight.

www.daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Aldi to trial first checkout-free supermarket

Aldi is trialling its first checkout-free store to allow customers to shop at the supermarket and exit without the need to pay at a till.The discount supermarket chain said the store is in London but declined to give further details of the location of the trial site.It said shoppers will scan a smartphone app to enter the store and can then pick up their shopping and walk out the store.Technology in the stores will track the items picked up, before sending shoppers an email receipt and charging them automatically using their chosen payment method.The trial comes after Amazon opened a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Delivery Service#Home Delivery#Convenience Store#Food Drink#Instacart Express#Ocado#Ralphs#Fry#Qfc#P G#Fifth Third Bank#Alexcoolidge#Twitter
EatThis

The World's Biggest Sandwich Chain Is Discontinuing Popular Sauces and Dressings, Say Employees

Subway's tuna may have been under fire in recent months, but it seems their condiments are still extremely favored—so much that some Subway customers haven't missed clues that certain sauces and dressings are suddenly disappearing from the sandwich assembly counter at the world's biggest fast-food chain. As customers ask what's up with the recent vanishing of their favorite sandwich toppings, insiders confirm that Subway is starting to put the squeeze on some of its sauces.
FOOD & DRINKS
svdaily.com

Instacart to Offer 30-Minute Delivery With Kroger Supermarkets

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, is expanding its partnership with The Kroger Co. to offer grocery items that can be delivered in as fast as 30 minutes. The new service being launched is called Kroger Delivery Now – powered by a virtual convenience store...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Consumer Reports.org

Bagged Kale Recalled at Kroger and Other Grocery Stores

Kroger said Thursday it is recalling its “Kroger Kale” brand of bagged kale, produced by Baker Farms, because the greens could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The kale was sold in 1-pound bags at Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn and Huntsville, Alabama; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; central and northwest Ohio; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; and northwestern Virginia.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Milwaukee Business Journal

Pick 'n Save operator Kroger changes its mask policy

Kroger Co. has changed its mask policy for employees, taking a step back to the policy it used several months ago. Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets including Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in the Milwaukee area, updated its mask policy across the company last week to require all employees and contractors to wear masks while in Kroger’s stores, offices and other facilities. The policy applies to all employees, whether they’re vaccinated or not.
MILWAUKEE, WI
pymnts

Today In Retail: Walmart, Ford Launch Driverless Delivery in 3 Cities; PetSmart Offers BNPL

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is partnering with Ford and Argo AI to bring driverless delivery to three major U.S. cities, and PetSmart is offering consumers the ability to use Afterpay’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform for purchases. Also, retailers are prepping for pent-up consumer demand during the holiday shopping season, and Parachute is now selling bedframes in its first foray into furniture.
RETAIL
Daily Jeffersonian

Kroger requires workers to wear masks, again

Kroger said Wednesday it is requiring its workers – again – to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The tightening of safety requirements comes months after they were relaxed following an easing of the pandemic. A national resurgence of cases, driven by the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, has intensified debate on whether mask mandates should be reimposed.
CINCINNATI, OH
Entrepreneur

Kroger (KR) Launches Delivery Now Tool to Lure Customers

The pandemic has spiked demand for grocery deliveries to date that is not going to fade anytime soon. In fact, retailers are strongly reinforcing their delivery services to capitalize on this prevailing trend. Progressing along such lines, giant grocery retailer The Kroger Co. KR teamed up with Instacart, a renowned e-commerce grocery platform, to offer deliveries quickly in 30 minutes via its Kroger Delivery Now service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Kroger partners with Instacart for nationwide "Kroger Delivery Now" service

Kroger Co. announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Instacart to launch "Kroger Delivery Now," offering groceries and other essentials delivered in 30 minutes. The service offers more than 25,000 items and reaches as many as 50 million homes. "Last year, Kroger achieved more than $10 billion in e-commerce sales, and we're committed to doubling both our digital sales and profitability rate by the end of 2023 and expect Kroger Delivery Now will help us reach that target," said Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen in a statement. Kroger's portfolio of grocery store chains includes the namesake, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and King Soopers. Kroger and Instacart first partnered in 2017. Kroger reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations on Friday. Kroger shares have run up 35% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS 46

Kroger, Instacart launch new program promising faster delivery service

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Kroger and Instacart have launched a new virtual convenience store called Kroger Delivery Now as part of an initiative to get fresh groceries and household essentials to customers in as fast as 30 minutes. Access to the new service is now available to customers in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
ATLANTA, GA
WCPO

Kroger now promises delivery in as little as 30 minutes

CINCINNATI — Hate waiting six hours for your grocery delivery to arrive when you only needed a gallon of milk and some fresh chicken to grill?. Kroger says it has you covered with a new speedy delivery service. Many grocery shoppers don't use delivery, because they find it slow and cumbersome, and sometimes don't get what they ordered.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy