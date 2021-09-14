Kroger launches 'virtual convenience store' offering speedy home delivery
Kroger announced Tuesday it has launched a 'virtual convenience store" to provide speedy home delivery of food and other staples in as little as 30 minutes. Called "Kroger Delivery Now," the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant is offering online customers their choice among 25,000 items from missing ingredients for a family meal, diapers to over-the-counter medication from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight.www.daily-jeff.com
