In the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, both elected officials and a police-union leader spoke wistfully of the silver lining that emerged from the devastation of the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon, and in a field in Shanksville, Pa. where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed when its passengers thwarted a terrorist attempt to take the plane to Washington. D.C.: a national common purpose that has since vanished.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO