Tips for Dealing with Anxiety

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/tips-dealing-anxiety/. Anxiety is something that everyone feels at one time or another. This is perfectly normal, and can be helpful in many day-to-day situations to help us push ourselves to meet our goals, do things we didn’t know we could do, and to stay alert. In fact, because ancient humans felt anxiety, it helped us survive as a species. It was very important for early humans to feel anxious and alert to many of the dangers of predators hunting them. Life has changed since those times, and unfortunately, what was beneficial to us in the past doesn’t always translate so well to the modern world. Anxiety can hinder our lives and, at its worst, become debilitating and lead to panic attacks and other serious conditions.