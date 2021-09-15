CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Tips for Dealing with Anxiety

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/tips-dealing-anxiety/. Anxiety is something that everyone feels at one time or another. This is perfectly normal, and can be helpful in many day-to-day situations to help us push ourselves to meet our goals, do things we didn't know we could do, and to stay alert. In fact, because ancient humans felt anxiety, it helped us survive as a species. It was very important for early humans to feel anxious and alert to many of the dangers of predators hunting them. Life has changed since those times, and unfortunately, what was beneficial to us in the past doesn't always translate so well to the modern world. Anxiety can hinder our lives and, at its worst, become debilitating and lead to panic attacks and other serious conditions.

Related
Who What Wear

5 Techniques to Relieve Your Anxiety When It's High

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
autismparentingmagazine.com

10 Strategies to Manage Stress and Anxiety

Here are some tips to help you manage stress and anxiety as you raise your child on the spectrum. Given the state of the global health crisis, it is not surprising that many of us are struggling with our mental health as we face increasing levels of stress and anxiety. This may apply particularly to caretakers of individuals with exceptional needs and those of us with underlying conditions that make coping with stressful times that much harder. Now, more than ever, it’s beneficial to understand how to better prepare ourselves to cope with distress and unease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Meditation To Relieve Stress And Anxiety

Our world is moving fast and to catch up with all these updates, life is becoming stressful. Whether it is the competition to outrun and grow the business or living a desired life, stress may appear at any point in time. This is a global problem and very few people and organizations are working to make people aware.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorders#High Anxiety#Stress#Depression
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Clinical Psychologist: My 4 Go-To Tips For Easing Anxiety (One May Surprise You)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perhaps this goes without saying, but we are living in Generation Anxiety—supporting your mental health has never been more important. And according to clinical psychologist and board-certified nutritionist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, the levels are only continuing to climb: "Anxiety is something we have absolutely seen on the rise in adults and kids well before the pandemic—although that has certainly escalated it," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "But I think there's a lot of specific areas that often don't get discussed or looked at."
MENTAL HEALTH
wtnzfox43.com

How to Cope with Triggers and Avoid Relapse

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/cope-triggers-avoid-relapse/. Coping with triggers can be one of the trickiest parts of the recovery process. Triggers can come on suddenly, and the emotions that they stir up are often intense. Every person on a recovery journey will experience something that triggers them along the way. Triggers can bring a person back into an emotional state they were in before recovery. This can be very problematic for someone in recovery because it can make them want to use again.
MENTAL HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Anxiety: It starts with a thought

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Almost everyone has experienced it. The increased heart rate and sweaty palms that are a sign of anxiety. While many equate anxiety with fear, licensed professional counselor Sandi Davis said they are actually two different things. “Fear is more of an emotional response to a threat...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Complete Guide to Overcoming Anxiety

Long before I could put a name to it, anxiety had been a constant part of my life. Without really knowing what had happened to me, I tried so many strategies to fix it; ignoring the problem, trying to be positive regardless, having full mental breakdowns. I went through the whole cycle until I arrived at a decisive point. 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
