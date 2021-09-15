CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Social Studies club threads culture into history

By Stella Maximuk
Cover picture for the articleMidtown High School has over 30 clubs, however, a Social Studies club hasn’t existed until now. After many historic events in 2020 and 2021, now is an opportune time to learn more about Social Studies. In order to support and enhance historical and social awareness, Social Studies teacher Lee Pope will be starting a Social Studies club.

