New Starlight Shuttle Running Into the Wee Hours

We are excited to announce a new service for students - The Starlight Shuttle. The name was chosen from many great names that were submitted by students over the summer. The Starlight Shuttle provides Western students a ride after the WTA buses stop running for the day. It is funded through the Alternative Transportation Fee and students do not pay an additional fare when riding the shuttle. The service is on-demand meaning it will pick you up where you are and take you where you want to go. Service is available in a geofenced area that is approximately a five mile radius around campus.