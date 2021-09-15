Parkland’s Art and Design Faculty Exhibition balances the personal and political
Entering Parkland College’s Giertz Gallery, you’re immediately immersed in the dynamic tension and release on every wall, in every carving, and as the centerpiece of each artist’s statement in the 2021 Parkland Art and Design Faculty Exhibition. The space bubbles over with the creativity and generative beauty you can only experience from seasoned and talented artists. Parkland’s faculty includes award-winning artists and teachers and their bountiful output is on full display from August 23rd through October 16th.smilepolitely.com
