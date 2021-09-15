Parkland’s Art and Design Faculty Exhibition balances the personal and political

WORLD PREMIERE: "Professor Jekyll and Miss Hyde" Theatre Berk presents a modern female-driven twist on the classic tale. Live on stage this November. “If anything I do, in the way of writing novels (or whatever I write) isn’t about the village or the community or about you, then it is not about anything. I am not interested in indulging myself in some private, closed exercise of my imagination that fulfills only the obligation of my personal dreams—which is to say yes, the work must be political. It must have that as its thrust. That’s a pejorative term in critical circles now: if a work of art has any political influence in it, somehow it’s tainted. My feeling is just the opposite: if it has none, it is tainted. […] It seems to me that the best art is political and you ought to be able to make it unquestionably political and irrevocably beautiful at the same time.” —Toni Morrison.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO