A major search is still underway in Florida for ‘person of interest’ Brian Laundrie, after the FBI announced they found a body believed to be missing van-life blogger Gabby Petito in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.The body was found close to the site where a couple claimed to have seen the van Ms Petito and her fiancé had been travelling in together. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, which narrowed the potential search area for investigators. They did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé.The next day, police said they had “exhausted all avenues” for finding...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO