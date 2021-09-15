CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Stung by Afghan debacle, EU forges ahead with security plans

 5 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is pressing ahead with plans to develop its own defense capacities and limit its reliance on the U.S. following the swift collapse of the Afghan army. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the fall of Kabul to Taliban insurgents in just days raises troubling questions for the 27-nation bloc and for NATO. Von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday that “we have to reflect on how this mission could end so abruptly.” The EU is mulling the establishment of a rapid deployment force. Von der Leyen says the bloc must boost collective decision-making, intelligence sharing and improve the interoperability of the 27 countries’ military equipment.

Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

France kills leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was killed in a strike by France’s Barkhane military operation a few weeks ago, French authorities said. The leader of so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) died of wounds from a drone strike that hit him on a motorcycle last month in southern Mali, French authorities have said.
POLITICS
CBS News

WorldView: U.S. faces backlash over new security alliance; China plans to join trade pact

Many European allies are angry with Washington after it created an Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain designed to counter China's growing military and economic influence. Meanwhile, China plans on joining a key Asia-Pacific trading pact that, if accepted, will strengthen Beijing's position in the region, and the Dutch foreign minister resigned over her role in last month's withdrawal from Afghanistan, becoming the first Western government official to step down following the Taliban's chaotic takeover. Also, a record number of migrants are heading north along the Colombia-Panama border with the hopes of starting a new life in the U.S. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Head of Islamic State in Sahara killed by French troops - Macron

The head of the Islamic State group in the Sahara has been killed by French troops, President Emmanuel Macron has said. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) in 2015. The group is blamed for many attacks in the region, including the targeted killing of...
POLITICS
AFP

EU announces defence summit, more aid after Afghan collapse

Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, announcing a defence summit. "It is time for Europe to step up to the next level," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, in her annual State of the European Union address. France's President Emmanuel Macron will convene the "summit on European defence" during France's six-month presidency of the bloc, starting at the New Year, she said. Paris has been leading the push for the 27-nation union to develop more autonomous military capacities alongside the Western alliance, which is traditionally led by the US.
MILITARY
The Independent

UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanista ’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights.The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could...
WORLD
Reuters

EU must unite after U.S. pact with Australia, Britain shows, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new U.S. security pact with Australia and Britain shows that the European Union must develop its own defence and security strategies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, the EU’s top diplomat said on Thursday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was not consulted on Wednesday’s agreement...
WORLD

