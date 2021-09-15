CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Peru Police asks public for assistance in a retail theft and battery at T-Mobile

 5 days ago

PERU – The Peru Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in a retail theft and battery incident that occurred on Monday at a mobile phone store. According to authorities, on Monday just before 5 p.m. police were sent to T-Mobile on Route 251 in Peru where a male described as wearing a long sleeve white t-shirt and black shorts, reportedly pushed an employee and took three phones from behind the counter. Police say the individual drives a 4-door black Lexus with no plates. If anyone has any information about the incident or individual, contact the Peru Police Department.

