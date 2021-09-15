CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setting the Example: ASSP’s Road to Safety 2021

Occupational Health Safety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor Sydny Shepard sits down with ASSP to talk about the long journey to planning for ASSP Safety 2021. Traditionally, each year the American Society of Safety Professionals invites safety and health professionals from across the country to their Professional Development Conference and Exposition. The interactive and collaborative conference offers attendees the ability to earn Continuing Education Units, network with other professionals and have access to products and services.

ohsonline.com

Occupational Health Safety

Rounding Up Safety Professionals for ASSP’s Safety 2021

The American Society of Safety Professional’s kicked off their first in person conference and exposition since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 13 in Austin, Texas. Safety professionals from around the country gathered in the green carpeted aisles of the American Society of Safety Professional’s Safety 2021 Professional...
AUSTIN, TX
Occupational Health Safety

Well-Being: What Does It Have to Do With Safety?

Panelists explains how well-being and safety collide in a Plenary Session at Safety 2021 in Austin, Texas. Understanding the the complete health and wellness of employees can help to support a more safe workplace—especially in the midst of the on-going pandemic that has now stretched on beyond a year in a half.
AUSTIN, TX
ishn.com

ASSP Safety21: The focus is on HEALTH in safety & health

It’s Tuesday Sept 14 at the ASSP conference in Austin and on a day when an afternoon general session addresses “Well-Being: What Does It Have to Do With Safety?” a tour of the expo floor finds numerous vendors offering health-related services. And we’re not just talking about first aid kits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician says all four children tested positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
PHOENIX, AZ
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Health
Occupational Health Safety

Live From ASSP Safety 2021 Day 2

Companies were back at it Tuesday, showing their products for day two. None of the vendors held back on demonstrations and engaging with others who came to their booths to glance or learn more. Demonstrations, individual speakers, a panel and more made the second day of the convention a hit,...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

NSW Transport taps into AI and data analytics to improve road safety

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is using AI to develop predictive algorithms to help national, state, local governments manage their road safety performance. The 2018-2020 National Road Safety Action Plan sets out targets that require 90% of travel on national highways and 80% on state highways to meet a three-star or better safety standard. Up until now, assessing the standards of roads have relied on collecting video survey footage and manual recording methods.
TECHNOLOGY
Iola Register

Prisons serve as unwitting example of vaccine’s success

Researchers use controlled studies to determine the efficacy of things such as products, drugs, advertising campaigns, etc. In the studies they limit subjects’ exposure to outside influences such as their diets if a weight-loss drug is being evaluated. On the other side of the coin are random studies, where people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ishn.com

ASSP Safety21 Expo targets the knowledge worker

Workplace safety expos used to be the stuff of hard hats and other safety hardware – personal protective equipment. The market was blue collar. It still is, with construction, manufacturing and utility workers prime PPE users. But a walk through the 24 aisles of this year’s ASSP Safety21 expo finds many vendors with products and services aimed not at protecting the worker’s body but increasing their safety knowledge.
ECONOMY
Occupational Health Safety

First Impressions: ASSP Safety 2021 Experience

After working for OH&S magazine for about six months, I’ve learned a lot about the safety and health industry through researching, reading, writing and editing. Now, I got to have my first hands-on experience at the ASSP Safety 2021 conference in Austin, Texas. It was interesting to see products I promoted and wrote about come to life and demonstrated with people intrigued and interested in making a big purchase. It went from my computer screen to a live professional setting.
AUSTIN, TX
pittsburghparent.com

Good nutrition starts at home: How parents can set the right example

They say you are what you eat … but did you know that your eating habits can have a lasting effect on their food choices? Children will often mimic what their parents do, so mom and dad play a key role by setting a good example when it comes to proper nutrition, portion sizes and mealtimes.
NUTRITION
CBS Boston

Parents Call For Remote Learning Option For Mass. Students Not Yet Eligible To Be Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan to call for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those with disabilities, those that are medically fragile or children who are at high risk for COVID-19. Organizers say some parents feel their concerns are being ignored by education officials. “Things have changed so much. Some parents, like myself, may have felt comfortable having kids in school prior to learning about the Delta variant,” Vatsady Sivongxay of Mass Education Justice Alliance said. “But so many parents have had anxiety and stress kind of going back to wondering if this is the best decision for their kids.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RiverBender.com

Nutrition 101: Diet Culture

PRINCETON - The COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns in the U.S. and people all across the country stayed cooped up at home. According to a study by the American Psychology Association (APA), 61% of Americans experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic. This has resulted in a plethora of diet trends as people try to get their “pre-pandemic bodies” back. These include some fad diets such as juice cleanses, liquid diets, and the ever-so-popular ketogenic or “keto” Continue Reading
PRINCETON, IL

