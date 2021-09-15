Setting the Example: ASSP’s Road to Safety 2021

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan to call for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those with disabilities, those that are medically fragile or children who are at high risk for COVID-19. Organizers say some parents feel their concerns are being ignored by education officials. “Things have changed so much. Some parents, like myself, may have felt comfortable having kids in school prior to learning about the Delta variant,” Vatsady Sivongxay of Mass Education Justice Alliance said. “But so many parents have had anxiety and stress kind of going back to wondering if this is the best decision for their kids.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO