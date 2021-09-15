Symptoms of Hemangioblastoma

Soon after the COVID pandemic began, doctors made a concerning discovery: Some people diagnosed with COVID-19 were clearing the virus after a short time, but they weren't feeling better. It's dubbed "long COVID," and online support groups, researchers and government-funded groups are scrambling to figure out what causes it and develop effective treatments or cures. Answers and relief for the chronically sick are in short supply right now. Also scary: "None of us can predict who's going to have persistent symptoms," Lekshmi Santhosh, MD, the medical director of a long-COVID clinic at UC San Francisco, told The Atlantic last week. These are some COVID symptoms that may last. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

