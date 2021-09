A British Army officer and an Afghan special operations officer who trained together in the UK were reunited at Kabul airport during the evacuation of Afghanistan last month.Captain Dave Kellett and First Lieutenant Mohammad Jawad Akbari trained together at Sandhurst in 2018 and met again by chance as 1st Lt Akbari was evacuated from Afghanistan as part of Operation Pitting, which Cpt Kellett was helping to execute.The pair took a photograph together as 1st Lt Akbari was being processed by coalition forces.Cpt Kellett, 25, from Bristol, told the PA news agency: “It was bizarre really. I was actually in the...

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO