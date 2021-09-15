Hospital Price Transparency Needs Harsher Penalties, Uniform Data Reporting
According to an expert panel, CMS should increase the maximum penalty for noncompliance with the pricing rule from $300 per day to up to $5,500 per day. — Hospital price transparency rules and penalties don't go far enough to actually control costs, according to an expert panel assembled by theCenter on Health Insurance Reforms (CHIR) at Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.www.healthleadersmedia.com
