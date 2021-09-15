CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A Boy Went to a COVID-Swamped ER. He Waited for Hours. Then His Appendix Burst.

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation's hospitals fill and emergency rooms overflow with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the non-COVID-19 patients have become collateral damage. This article was published on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 inProPublica. What first struck Nathaniel Osborn when he and his wife took their son, Seth, to the emergency room this...

Kansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
wtoc.com

Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 postpone surgeries

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s public safety net hospital is the latest to temporarily cancel elective surgeries, saying it’s overrun with COVID-19 patients. Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said Wednesday that the hospital was “inundated” with patients over Labor Day even as it officially diverted ambulances. More than 5,900 people...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Latest: Northern Nevada hospitals swamped with COVID cases

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Hospital Association is urging people to avoid going to emergency rooms except in true emergencies, especially in northern Nevada where a resurgence in coronavirus infections is running double the rate in the Las Vegas area. Health officials say the 30-day average for daily new coronavirus...
NEVADA STATE
People

Dad Urges Vaccinations After Son's Appendix Bursts While Waiting to Get into Crowded Florida ERs

With Florida hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients, 12-year-old Seth Osborn was unable to get medical care before his appendix burst. When Nathaniel Osborn and his wife took their son Seth to the emergency room at a Florida hospital this summer, the 12-year-old was in severe pain, but stable. It was 1 p.m. on a Wednesday, and as they waited for hours and hours in the packed waiting room, Seth's condition worsened, and he developed shooting aches in his stomach that had him "quivering in pain," Nathaniel told CBS News.
FLORIDA STATE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

4-year-old dies after getting COVID from staunchly anti-vax mom

Last Monday, Karra Harwood, a woman living in Galveston County, Texas, was diagnosed with COVID-19. By 7 a.m. the next day, her 4-year-old daughter Kali Cook was dead, having been infected with the virus, reported the Galveston Daily News. Cook is the youngest person to die from a coronavirus-related illness...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES

