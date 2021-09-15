CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeill...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places.

