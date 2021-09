If it hadn't sunk in just yet to Krysta Palmer that she is an Olympic medalist, Saturday's Nevada-Idaho State football game drove that message home. Palmer, a Wolf Pack alum, attended the game wearing Olympic gear and was swarmed by Northern Nevadans who wanted to congratulate her and hold her bronze medal. By the end of the night, Palmer's voice was nearly gone as a result of all the conversations she had. Her Olympic medal also had a little ding on the bottom.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO