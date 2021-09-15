Forrester TEI ServiceNow Security Operations Solutions

In navigating the shift from burglar alarms to digital security systems, many organizations are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster their security postures. In fact, a large majority of security operation centers (SOCs) employ AI and machine learning tools to detect advanced threats. However, not all AI is created equal and reaching too high too quickly with technological solutions can leave security teams with unclear or inefficient workflows. To get the most out of new technologies, security practitioners should focus on starting small with foundational AI technologies in order to lay the groundwork for a more reliable and mature security system.

