Forrester TEI ServiceNow Security Operations Solutions
With the ever-growing complexity and volume of cyberattacks, organizations have become even more vulnerable to security threats. All companies regardless of size have critical assets to protect, including customer data that will cause business damage or market setback if violated. Therefore, organizations need security orchestration tools that can connect security and IT teams to respond faster and more efficiently to security incidents and vulnerabilities and to get a definitive view of their security posture.www.bankinfosecurity.com
Comments / 0