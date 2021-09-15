Forrester TEI ServiceNow Security Operations Solutions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWith the ever-growing complexity and volume of cyberattacks, organizations have become even more vulnerable to security threats. All companies regardless of size have critical assets to protect, including customer data that will cause business damage or market setback if violated. Therefore, organizations need security orchestration tools that can connect security and IT teams to respond faster and more efficiently to security incidents and vulnerabilities and to get a definitive view of their security posture.

Dark Reading

FireMon Acquires DisruptOps, Gains Cloud Security Operations Capabilities

Network security policy management vendor FireMon has acquired cloud security operations provider DisruptOps in a move that extends the former's security capabilities to public cloud infrastructure. DisruptOps founder Jody Brazil will assume the CEO role at FireMon, a company he helped found and for which he was CEO before launching...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

91% of IT teams have felt 'forced' to trade security for business operations

A new survey suggests that the majority of IT staff have felt pressured to ignore security concerns in favor of business operations. The coronavirus pandemic has caused enormous economic damage, and as the virus continues to sweep across the globe, many businesses have suffered. In order to keep operations ticking over -- or to facilitate the changes needed in order to survive -- employers turned to virtual meetings and remote working.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Technology Executives

Service helps leaders become future fit and use technology to drive business value, growth, and differentiation. Forrester introduces Forrester Decisions for Technology Executives to help technology executives adapt quickly to changing business needs. This service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable firms to establish future fit strategies — the ability to quickly reconfigure business structures and capabilities to meet future customer and employee needs with adaptivity, creativity, and resilience. According to Forrester, future fit firms grow 2.7x faster than their peers.
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

JK Securities to scale its operations with new initiatives

Anand (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI/Heylin Spark): JK Securities - Leading Stock Broking Company from Gujarat gears up for the future with new initiatives, platforms, and Identity. Established in 1995 in Anand District, JK Securities in the last 26 years has grown to become one of the most trusted stockbroking and financial services companies and now operates in over 20 cities with 12 branches and over 60 franchise partners.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

How organizations can improve security operations

With ransomware on everyone’s mind, cybersecurity is a must for organizations of any size. While some smaller enterprises may depend upon security as a service, this savvy CIO is front lining SecOps as part of their top agenda. Josh Tessaro, practice manager at Thirdera, discussed how organizations can better address...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Koyo Secures Funding to Offer Reliable Credit Solutions to UK Consumers

Has finalized a Series A round that was led by Force Over Mass along with contributions from existing investors Forward Partners, Frontline Ventures and Seedcamp. New investors in Koyo’s latest investment round include Force Over Mass, Matt Robinson (founder at GoCardless, founder at Nested) and several angel investors from the banking and lending industries.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WLNS

Total Security Solutions

Total Security Solutions plans, produces and installs bulletproof barriers that are aesthetically pleasing. We specialize in custom bullet-resistant barriers, bandit barriers and bulletproof enclosures that fit the design of your work environment, including a variety of standard and custom bulletproof doors and bullet resistant windows. TSS is part of a...
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonexec.com

Neustar Security Solutions Becomes Portfolio Company of Golden Gate Capital, GIC

Neustar Security Solutions will become a new portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital and GIC following the sale of its marketing, risk and communications solutions businesses to TransUnion. “Backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC, our security business will increase its agility and is now poised to aggressively scale its...
BUSINESS
Bank Info Security

Microsoft Patches MSHTML Vulnerability

Microsoft's September Patch Tuesday security update covers 61 vulnerabilities, with four rated critical. This number is up from August when the company patched 44 vulnerabilities, but overall Microsoft has issued fewer patches in 2021 than in the previous year. "So far in 2021, Microsoft patched less than 100 CVEs seven...
SOFTWARE
securitymagazine.com

Implementing AI security solutions: A crawl-before-you-run strategy

In navigating the shift from burglar alarms to digital security systems, many organizations are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster their security postures. In fact, a large majority of security operation centers (SOCs) employ AI and machine learning tools to detect advanced threats. However, not all AI is created equal and reaching too high too quickly with technological solutions can leave security teams with unclear or inefficient workflows. To get the most out of new technologies, security practitioners should focus on starting small with foundational AI technologies in order to lay the groundwork for a more reliable and mature security system.
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

MSPs: Tools, Transformation and Consolidation

Managed service providers are hardly immune from digital transformation. But what does transformation mean through their lens? Adrien Gendre of Vade shares insight on the trends, as well as the business benefits of tool consolidation. In this eBook Gendre discusses:. MSP transformation trends;. Business benefits of tool consolidation;. Questions that...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Socure and SpecTrust partner for improved security solutions

Socure and SpecTrust have partnered to offer the recently launched SpecTrust ROAM to work in conjunction with the Socure ID+ digital identity verification and fraud solution. As the press release says, the Socure ID+ platform achieves accuracy and breadth of coverage of good and bad identities and models, updated with performance feedback data from Socure’s network of more than 500 customers.
ECONOMY
Bank Info Security

ENTERPRISE DATA CLASSIFICATION: Enhancing Microsoft MIP In An Era Of Enhanced Regulatory Obligation

The data protection landscape and its associated compliance environment is continually evolving and growing, as are your business needs. Download this whitepaper to learn why a “one-size-fits-all” solution is a weak foundation for such a fundamental security component, and why you need to be using a best-of-breed classification tool to meet regulatory and business requirements, not just now, but well into the future.
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

Microsoft Fully Ditches the Password

Microsoft has officially gone fully passwordless, allowing Windows users to replace their alphanumeric passwords with one of several substitute sign-in technologies to gain entry into a Microsoft product - a move received positively by industry insiders. Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft's corporate vice president for security, compliance and identity, said in a...
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

Classification By Design: The Foundation Of Effective Data Protection Compliance

This paper will lay out key steps to help organizations sensibly adopt a better data protection posture and with it, build a firm foundation towards onward compliance. The key principles of Classification by Design will be introduced as a logical, yet robust start point. We summarize with the overarching takeaway...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Electric Last Mile Solutions Opens New Asia Pacific Operations Center

Commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMS) has opened its new Asia Pacific Operations Center (APOC) in Shanghai, China. The APOC will be a hub for the company's supply chain and logistics management, engineering operations, project management, and quality functions. ELMS Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hu...
BUSINESS
Bank Info Security

Cracking the Code of DevSecOps

Achieving Velocity Requires a Modernized Approach to Application Security. Digital transformation initiatives are forcing development teams to make tough decisions between meeting time-to-market needs and mitigating risk. Exacerbating the issue is that developers often lack the knowledge to mitigate the risks they know of—and adding security tools only adds friction to their workflows.
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

How To Achieve EN 50128 Compliance

Electronic equipment is increasingly being used in safety critical environments, and the software used in these products is becoming more and more complex. Exhaustive testing to ensure that there is no situation in which a failure could occur is rarely possible and, therefore, systems must be designed in such a way to prevent failure or ensure controlled behavior if failures arise.
COMPUTERS
Bank Info Security

eBook: All Together Now: How IT and Security Teams Can Collaborate Better to Drive Operational Resilience

The need to act fast and respond to risks and threats has never been greater. On average it takes 73 days to contain a breach, and the average total cost is $3.92 million. Since 2020, security got a whole lot harder. Cybercriminals ramped up activity, eager to capitalize on confusion and profit from the pandemic. Securing and protecting an organization’s most important assets is more critical than ever. But in order to prioritize actions and respond effectively, IT and security teams need visibility into the incidents and the business context. Many organizations are hindered by ongoing issues and roadblocks to achieve this visibility.
TECHNOLOGY

