eBook: All Together Now: How IT and Security Teams Can Collaborate Better to Drive Operational Resilience

Bank Info Security
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need to act fast and respond to risks and threats has never been greater. On average it takes 73 days to contain a breach, and the average total cost is $3.92 million. Since 2020, security got a whole lot harder. Cybercriminals ramped up activity, eager to capitalize on confusion and profit from the pandemic. Securing and protecting an organization’s most important assets is more critical than ever. But in order to prioritize actions and respond effectively, IT and security teams need visibility into the incidents and the business context. Many organizations are hindered by ongoing issues and roadblocks to achieve this visibility.

www.bankinfosecurity.com

