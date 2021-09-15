CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, an invasive species threatening agriculture, natural resources

michigan.gov
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect with the potential to seriously affect Michigan's agriculture and natural resources. This insect could damage or kill more than 70 varieties of crops and plants including grapes, apples, hops, and hardwood trees. To date, spotted lanternfly has not been detected in Michigan.

