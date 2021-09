LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Tuesday’s recall election looms, the barbs and accusations between the leading candidates grow more personal. “My wife just beat me here by 15 minutes, dropping off her ballot. You could’ve interviewed her, if you’d been here a little bit earlier. I know my daughter’s voting over in Los Feliz,” said Chris Hartman. He and his family are among the more than 6 million voters who have already voted in the recall election, or, according to the California Secretary of State, about 29% of eligible voters. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom and those who would replace him, including Republican frontrunner,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO