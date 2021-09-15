2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited Review & Test Drive

It isn’t that often that I find myself driving a vehicle and completely forgetting what it looks like behind the c-pillar, especially one that looks like a truck. This week, the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz has graced my garage and taken me for a ride that was not at all what I expected it to be. That’s not to say the ride was bad. In fact, it was one of the best riding vehicles in its price range this year that I’ve’ experienced, which is surprising because the Santa Cruz is somewhat of a misnomer, a vehicle that sports a truck-like bed in the back and the nearly identical proportions and looks of the Hyundai Tucson compact crossover, which it is based on.