Walsh Names New Director of University Relations
Walsh University is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Graves as Director of University Relations. Graves will be responsible for developing and implementing internal and external communications strategies, advancing public awareness and brand engagement with Walsh audiences locally, regionally and beyond, and she will serve as the primary publication writer and media relations contact. She will also work closely with Vice President for Marketing Communications and Chief Public Affairs Officer Teresa Fox to meet the strategic goals of the university and marketing department.www.walsh.edu
