CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough NAACP to host Freedom Fund Dinner

thetampabay100.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillsborough County Branch of the NAACP will host their annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Tampa Convention Center. The keynote speaker is Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s national president and CEO. The price of a ticket to the event, $85, includes a one-year membership to the local NAACP. Sponsorship packages range from $2,500 to $25,000 and commemorate leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., W.E.B. DuBois, Rosa Parks, James Weldon Johnson and Fannie Lou Hamer.

thetampabay100.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fannie Lou Hamer
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
James Weldon Johnson
Person
Rosa Parks
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy