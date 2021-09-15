Hillsborough NAACP to host Freedom Fund Dinner
The Hillsborough County Branch of the NAACP will host their annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Tampa Convention Center. The keynote speaker is Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s national president and CEO. The price of a ticket to the event, $85, includes a one-year membership to the local NAACP. Sponsorship packages range from $2,500 to $25,000 and commemorate leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., W.E.B. DuBois, Rosa Parks, James Weldon Johnson and Fannie Lou Hamer.thetampabay100.com
