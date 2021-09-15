CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Susan Batchelor

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Advisor The Kempf Guild Batchelor Group Merrill Lynch Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. The United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County announces the addition of four new board members including Susan Batchelor, Financial Advisor for the Kempf Guild Batchelor Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Susan worked at several international non-profits before getting her MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is the past president of the North Raleigh Rotary Club and a member of the Raleigh Professional Women’s Forum.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
unomaha.edu

Dr. Susan Eldridge profile

A proven leader and avid learner, Eldridge, Ph.D., was named in July 2021 the Associate Dean for Faculty, Research and Planning in the College of Business Administration (CBA). Prior to that, she served as Director of UNO’s School of Accounting. Her new title is also a newly created position. And...
OMAHA, NE
bizjournals

Richard E. Briansky

Richard is an avid litigator focusing his practice on the representation of construction clients. He has extensive experience representing general contractors, owners, subcontractors, suppliers, developers, sureties, and financial institutions in complex construction, real estate, and general commercial disputes. His representations include delay and productivity claims, construction defect claims, lease and build-out disputes, and shareholder and franchise disputes, among others.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild
bizjournals

Accenture partners with Apparo to drive economic mobility in Charlotte

A Better World participated in Apparo and Accenture’s Mission Possible Program in hopes of becoming more effective in their ability to reach West Charlotte children in need of academic and emotional support. That hope has become a reality. When A Better’s World (ABW) applied for the Mission Possible Award, they...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Partner with your community foundation to streamline company giving

Whether charitable giving has a regular place in your business or typically occurs in response to unexpected events, you’ve likely wondered whether your company is maximizing its philanthropic impact – and capitalizing on tax benefits – to the fullest extent possible. Charitably inclined businesses of all sizes wrestle with these...
CHARITIES
bizjournals

New York Business Journal announces 2021 Women of Influence

The New York Business Journal is proud to announce its Women of Influence honorees for 2021. These 10 executives have made an impact both professionally and in their communities throughout their careers. Over the past 18 months in particular, they've had an impact on their companies and the people around them — both inside and away from their offices — at a time when unprecedented challenges have become part of daily routines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Local companies chosen for Maestro Entrepreneur Center equity-focused accelerator program

Ten local companies out of 200 applicants were chosen for the first Embracing Entrepreneurial Equity accelerator program, a city of San Antonio sponsored program run by the Maestro Entrepreneur Center aimed toward offering support to Black, Latino and other historically underserved entrepreneurs. The Maestro Entrepreneur Center is a San Antionio-based nonprofit that provides resources and tools to hep entrepreneurs grow their businesses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
hospitalitynet.org

Susan Lintonsmith

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. ("The ONE Group" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the appointment of Susan Lintonsmith as independent member to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Susan Lintonsmith has over 30 years of experience as a strategist and branding expert in highly competitive consumer industries. Ms....
BUSINESS
wgvunews.org

Susan Mast ALS Foundation

The Susan Mast ALS Foundation supports those with ALS, including caregivers. We talk to Julie Snelling about the upcoming PEDALS event to raise funds and awareness. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
CHARITIES
couriercountry.com

Susan Herrnstein, 83

Susan Herrnstein died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at the age of 83. Susan was born March 26, 1938, daughter of Edward V. Gouinlock and Ruth S. Gouinlock. She was the youngest of four siblings. She grew up in Warsaw, attending local schools until she went to The Baldwin School for...
OBITUARIES
Crain's Chicago Business

Susan Healy

Susan Healy has joined IAA, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer. Healy is a finance and Wall Street veteran with over 25 years of experience driving growth and operational improvement at a number of highly respected, multinational companies including $20 billion beauty retailer Ulta Beauty and Lands’ End. Healy will leverage her proven financial expertise as well as her strong data and measurement philosophy and experience to further IAA’s digital transformation and product leadership position.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy