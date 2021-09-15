Susan Batchelor
Financial Advisor The Kempf Guild Batchelor Group Merrill Lynch Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. The United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County announces the addition of four new board members including Susan Batchelor, Financial Advisor for the Kempf Guild Batchelor Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Susan worked at several international non-profits before getting her MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is the past president of the North Raleigh Rotary Club and a member of the Raleigh Professional Women’s Forum.www.bizjournals.com
