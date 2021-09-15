CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Publisher Correction: Non-invasive assessment of exfoliated kidney cells extracted from urine using multispectral autofluorescence features

By Saabah B. Mahbub
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89758-4, published online 20 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Saabah B. Mahbub and Long T. Nguyen were omitted as equally contributing authors. Additionally, Sonia Saad and Ewa M. Goldys were omitted as jointly supervised authors. This error has now been corrected in...

Publisher Correction: Disruption of insect immunity using analogs of the pleiotropic insect peptide hormone Neb-colloostatin: a nanotech approach for pest control II

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87878-5, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Patryk Nowicki was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Animal Physiology and Development, Institute of Experimental Biology, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Uniwersytetu Poznańskiego Str. 6, 61-614, Poznań, Poland’, ‘Faculty of Chemistry, University in Wrocław, F. Joliot-Curie Str. 14, 50-383, Wrocław, Poland’, and ‘Faculty of Chemistry, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Uniwersytetu Poznańskiego Str. 8, 61-614, Poznań, Poland’. The correct affiliation is listed below.
Author Correction: Ultralow-noise microwave extraction from optical frequency combs using photocurrent pulse shaping with balanced photodetection

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97378-1, published online 8 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 3, where the plot lines for conditions (i) and (iii) were incorrectly placed in panels (b) and (c). The original Figure 3 and accompanying legend appear below. The original...
Publisher Correction: Epitopes for a 2019-nCoV vaccine

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-020-0377-z, published online 24 February 2020. The article Epitopes for a 2019-nCoV vaccine, written by Guglielmo Lucchese, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 17, pages 539–540, the author decided to opt...
Publisher Correction: Multistability in a star network of Kuramoto-type oscillators with synaptic plasticity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89198-0, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 7, the x-axis labels, “configuration number, n” did not display correctly and was incorrectly given as “configuration num er, n”. The original Figure 7 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally,...
Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
Publisher Correction: Multistep nucleation of anisotropic molecules

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25586-4, published online 06 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the subsection “Real-space density profiles of metastable clusters and critical nuclei” of the “Results” section. The hyperlinks to Fig. 3—Fig. 3, Fig. 3a, Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c—are mistakenly hyperlinked to Fig. 2.
Author Correction: Development of an algorithm for assessing fall risk in a Japanese inpatient population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97483-1, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Medical Information Sciences and Administration Planning, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University Hospital, Kumamoto University, 1‑1‑1 Honjo, Kumamoto 860‑8556, Japan’....
Author Correction: Publisher Correction: Spatial distribution of freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes

Patricio De Los Ríos Escalante ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5056-70036,7,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58516-3 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44290-4, published online 30 January 2020 and 28 May 2019, respectively. Due to a file provision error, the Publisher Correction for the original Article "Spatial distribution freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes" contained further errors in...
Author Correction: Turn-key mapping of cell receptor force orientation and magnitude using a commercial structured illumination microscope

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24602-x, published online 3 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. J.M.B., A.T.B., and R.G. acknowledge NSF GRFP grant no. 1444932. J.M.B. acknowledges NCI fellowship grant no. F99CA234959. A.T.B. acknowledges NCI fellowship grant no. F99CA245789. A.V.K. acknowledges NIH grant...
Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
Letter to the Editor on “CD4+ T cells persist for years in the human small intestine and display a TH1 cytokine profile”

We read and appreciated the recent study by Bartolome’-Casado R et al.1: the authors examined the turnover of CD4+ T cells in human transplanted duodenum, showing that the majority of CD4+ T cells were still donor-derived 1 year after transplantation and suggesting that immune-surveillance in non-lymphoid tissues is dominated by CD4+ T cell-resident populations. In their opinion most CD4+ T cells in human small intestine under normal conditions are non-circulating, resident cells that most likely perpetuate for years and tissue residency represents a major mechanism for CD4+ memory T cell immune-surveillance in human small bowel.
Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
Effects of increasing axial load on cervical motor control

To investigate the effects of increasing axial load on cervical motor control. Surrogates of cervical motor control were active cervical range of motion (C-ROM) and joint position error (JPE) assessed in flexion, extension, lateroflexion and rotation directions in 49 healthy young men (mean age: 20.2 years). All measurements were executed with 0-, 1-, 2-, and 3-kg axial loads. Linear mixed models were used to assess the effects of axial loading and cervical movement-direction on C-ROM and JPE. Post-hoc analysis was performed to compare load levels. Axial loading (p = 0.045) and movement direction (p < 0.001) showed significant main effects on C-ROM as well as an interaction (p < 0.001). C-ROM significantly changed with 3-kg axial load by decreaseing extension (− 13.6%) and increasing lateroflexion (+ 9.9%). No significant main effect was observed of axial loading on JPE (p = 0.139). Cervical motor control is influenced by axial loading, which results in decreased C-ROM in extension and increased C-ROM lateroflexion direction.
Lactic acid as a major contributor to hand surface infection barrier and its association with morbidity to infectious disease

Although the surface of the human hands contains high antimicrobial activity, studies investigating the precise components involved and the relationship between natural antimicrobial activity and morbidity in infectious diseases are limited. In this study, we developed a method to quantitatively measure the antimicrobial activity of hand surface components. Using a clinical survey, we validated the feasibility of our method and identified antimicrobial factors on the surface of the human hand. In a retrospective observational study, we compared the medical histories of the participants to assess infectious diseases. We found that the antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands was significantly lower in the high morbidity group (N = 55) than in the low morbidity group (N = 54), indicating a positive association with the history of infection in individuals. A comprehensive analysis of the hand surface components indicated that organic acids, especially lactic acid and antimicrobial peptides, are highly correlated with antimicrobial activity. Moreover, the application of lactic acid using the amount present on the surface of the hand significantly improved the antimicrobial activity. These findings suggest that hand hygiene must be improved to enhance natural antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands.
Randomised feasibility study of prehospital recognition and antibiotics for emergency patients with sepsis (PhRASe)

Severe sepsis is a time critical condition which is known to have a high mortality rate. Evidence suggests that early diagnosis and early administration of antibiotics can reduce morbidity and mortality from sepsis. The prehospital phase of emergency medical care may provide the earliest opportunity for identification of sepsis and delivery of life-saving treatment for patients. We aimed to assess the feasibility of (1) paramedics recognising and screening patients for severe sepsis, collecting blood cultures and administering intravenous antibiotics; and (2) trial methods in order to decide whether a fully-powered trial should be undertaken to determine safety and effectiveness of this intervention. Paramedics were trained in using a sepsis screening tool, aseptic blood culture collection and administration of intravenous antibiotics. If sepsis was suspected, paramedics randomly allocated patients to intervention or usual care using scratchcards. Patients were followed up at 90 days using linked anonymised data to capture length of hospital admission and mortality. We collected self-reported health-related quality of life at 90 days. We pre-specified criteria for deciding whether to progress to a fully-powered trial based on: recruitment of paramedics and patients; delivery of the intervention; retrieval of outcome data; safety; acceptability; and success of anonymised follow-up. Seventy-four of the 104 (71.2%) eligible paramedics agreed to take part and 54 completed their training (51.9%). Of 159 eligible patients, 146 (92%) were recognised as eligible by study paramedics, and 118 were randomised (74% of eligible patients, or 81% of those recognised as eligible). Four patients subsequently dissented to be included in the trial (3%), leaving 114 patients recruited to follow-up. All recruited patients were matched to routine data outcomes in the Secure Anonymised Information Linkage Databank. Ninety of the 114 (79%) recruited patients had sepsis or a likely bacterial infection recorded in ED. There was no evidence of any difference between groups in patient satisfaction, and no adverse reactions reported. There were no statistically significant differences between intervention and control groups in Serious Adverse Events (ICU admissions; deaths). This feasibility study met its pre-determined progression criteria; an application will therefore be prepared and submitted for funding for a fully-powered multi-centre randomised trial.
Multimodal electrophysiological analyses reveal that reduced synaptic excitatory neurotransmission underlies seizures in a model of NMDAR antibody-mediated encephalitis

Seizures are a prominent feature in N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antibody (NMDAR antibody) encephalitis, a distinct neuro-immunological disorder in which specific human autoantibodies bind and crosslink the surface of NMDAR proteins thereby causing internalization and a state of NMDAR hypofunction. To further understand ictogenesis in this disorder, and to test a potential treatment compound, we developed an NMDAR antibody mediated rat seizure model that displays spontaneous epileptiform activity in vivo and in vitro. Using a combination of electrophysiological and dynamic causal modelling techniques we show that, contrary to expectation, reduction of synaptic excitatory, but not inhibitory, neurotransmission underlies the ictal events through alterations in the dynamical behaviour of microcircuits in brain tissue. Moreover, in vitro application of a neurosteroid, pregnenolone sulphate, that upregulates NMDARs, reduced established ictal activity. This proof-of-concept study highlights the complexity of circuit disturbances that may lead to seizures and the potential use of receptor-specific treatments in antibody-mediated seizures and epilepsy.
Inhaled sphingosine has no adverse side effects in isolated ventilated and perfused pig lungs

Ex-vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) systems like XVIVO are more and more common in the setting of lung transplantation, since marginal donor-lungs can easily be subjected to a performance test or be treated with corticosteroids or antibiotics in high dose regimes. Donor lungs are frequently positive in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) bacterial cultures (46–89%) which leads to a donor-to-recipient transmission and after a higher risk of lung infection with reduced posttransplant outcome. We have previously shown that sphingosine very efficiently kills a variety of pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and epidermidis, Escherichia coli or Haemophilus influenzae. Thus, sphingosine could be a new treatment option with broadspectrum antiinfective potential, which may improve outcome after lung transplantation when administered prior to lung re-implantation. Here, we tested whether sphingosine has any adverse effects in the respiratory tract when applied into isolated ventilated and perfused lungs. A 4-h EVLP run using minipig lungs was performed. Functional parameters as well as perfusate measurements where obtained. Biopsies were obtained 30 min and 150 min after inhalation of sphingosine. Tissue samples were fixed in paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin and sectioned. Hemalaun, TUNEL as well as stainings with Cy3-coupled anti-sphingosine or anti-ceramide antibodies were implemented. We demonstrate that tube-inhalation of sphingosine into ex-vivo perfused and ventilated minipig lungs results in increased levels of sphingosine in the luminal membrane of bronchi and the trachea without morphological side effects up to very high doses of sphingosine. Sphingosine also did not affect functional lung performance. In summary, the inhalation of sphingosine results in an increase of sphingosine concentrations in the luminal plasma membrane of tracheal and bronchial epithelial cells. The inhalation has no local side effects in ex-vivo perfused and ventilated minipig lungs.
