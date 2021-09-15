Publisher Correction: Non-invasive assessment of exfoliated kidney cells extracted from urine using multispectral autofluorescence features
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89758-4, published online 20 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Saabah B. Mahbub and Long T. Nguyen were omitted as equally contributing authors. Additionally, Sonia Saad and Ewa M. Goldys were omitted as jointly supervised authors. This error has now been corrected in...www.nature.com
