Author Correction: Prognostic nomogram for predicting 5-year overall survival in Chinese patients with high-grade osteosarcoma

By Zhihong Yao
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97090-0, published online 06 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, Lin Zhu was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to zhulinkin@foxmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...

Author Correction: Fluorescence/photoacoustic imaging-guided nanomaterials for highly efficient cancer theragnostic agent

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95660-w, published online 05 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where the model number “LUX 3.0” for the fluorescence imaging system was omitted. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, subsection name:. “Fluorescence imaging system design”,. “All of the...
Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
Author Correction: Effect of magnesium reduction on the oxygen content of pickling niobium powder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94578-7, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Li Qingkui which was incorrectly given as Li Qinkui. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Wang Jingfeng...
Author Correction: Derangement of cell cycle markers in peripheral blood mononuclear cells of asthmatic patients as a reliable biomarker for asthma control

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91087-5, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Figure legends of Figure 3 and Figure 4. The legends of these Figures were inadvertently switched. The legend of Figure 3:. “mRNA expression of (MKI67, RRM2, and TOP2A) genes in...
Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
Prognostic prediction by hypermetabolism varies depending on the nutritional status in early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

To examine whether hypermetabolism could predict the prognosis of early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients with differing nutritional profiles. This single-center, retrospective study examined the prognosis of ALS patients with hypermetabolism in relation to their nutritional status at hospitalization. The metabolic state was estimated by the ratio of measured resting energy expenditure (mREE) to lean soft tissue mass (LSTM) (mREE/LSTM), wherein patients with ratios ≥ 38 were defined as hypermetabolic. Malnutrition was defined as %ideal body weight < 0.9. Forty-eight patients were enrolled in this study. The hypermetabolic group had shorter survival in the normal-weight group but more prolonged survival in the malnutrition group. Multiplication of nutritional and metabolic factors, such as [(body mass index (BMI) − 19.8) × (mREE/LSTM − 38)], designated as BMI-muscle metabolism index (BMM index), successfully predicted the prognosis in the group with a high BMM index (≥ 1), which showed shorter survival and a faster rate of weight loss and functional decline. Multivariate analysis using the Cox model showed high BMM index was an independent poor prognostic factor (hazard ratio: 4.05; p = 0.025). Prognostic prediction by hypermetabolism varies depending on the nutritional status in ALS, and the BMM index is a consistent prognostic factor.
Author Correction: Giant optical anisotropy in a quasi-one-dimensional crystal

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-018-0189-1, published online 18 June 2018. In the version of this Letter initially published, the identification of light polarization directions (i.e., parallel or perpendicular to the c axis) in optical spectroscopy and ellipsometry results was reversed. As a result, the directions specified in Fig. 3a,c,d have...
Author Correction: An in situ activity assay for lysyl oxidases

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02354-0, published online 5 July 2021. In the original version of the manuscript the authors had included an incorrect image in Fig. 3a (24 h, 50 μM) due to a copy and paste error. This has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author...
Author Correction: A general design approach toward covalent organic frameworks for highly efficient electrochemiluminescence

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25013-8, published online 05 August 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information of this Article contained an error in Supplementary Figs. 3–10, in which the second diffraction peak of the powder XRD diffractogram was wrongly assigned to (100) instead of (110). Furthermore, the original version...
Nadir CA-125 has prognostic value for recurrence, but not for survival in patients with ovarian cancer

The objective of this study was to evaluate the nadir CA-125 in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer. A total of 168 patients who achieved complete remission (no clinical and radiological signs, CA-125 ≤ 35 U/ml) after first-line treatment were enrolled in the study. The relationship between CA-125 and survival was examined by applying generalized additive models to the Cox proportional hazards model. The median CA-125 concentration after the treatment was 10 U/ml (2.7–35 U/ml). The nadir CA-125 was related to progression-free survival but not to overall survival. The risk of recurrence in patients with 11–25 U/ml and 26–35 U/ml compared to patients with ≤ 10 U/ml was 1.87 (p < 0.0024) and 2.17 (p < 0.018), respectively. An increased risk of recurrence according to the nadir CA-125 (≤ 10 U/ml vs. 11–25 U/ml and ≤ 10 U/ml vs. 26–35 U/ml) was found in patients with high-grade tumours (hazard ratio, HR = 2.08 and 2.59, respectively), advanced disease (HR = 2.38 and 2.03, respectively), serous histology (HR = 2.08 and 2.43, respectively) and after complete cytoreduction (HR = 2.7 and 2.72, respectively). No correlation between the CA-125 nadir and recurrence risk was found in patients with early-stage disease or those receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy or bevacizumab.
Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
Paired comparisons of mutational profiles before and after brachytherapy in asian uveal melanoma patients

Uveal melanoma(UM) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults. However, the incidence of UM in Asia is 10 to 20 times less than in Western populations. Therefore, for the first time, we report our whole exome sequencing (WES) data analysis to discover differences in the molecular features of Asian and Western UM, and to determine the disparities between the primary tumor before brachytherapy and enucleated samples after brachytherapy. WES of 19 samples (13 primary tumors, 5 enucleation samples after brachytherapy, and 1 liver metastasis) from 13 patients diagnosed with UM and treated between 2007 and 2019 at the Yonsei University Health System (YUHS) were analyzed using bioinformatics pipelines. We identified significantly altered genes in Asian UM and changes in mutational profiles before and after brachytherapy using various algorithms. GNAQ, BAP1, GNA11, SF3B1 and CYSLTR2 were significantly mutated in Asian UM, which is similar that reported frequently in previous Western-based UM studies. There were also similar copy number alterations (M3, 1p loss, 6p gain, 8q gain) in both groups. In paired comparisons of the same patients, DICER1 and LRP1B were distinctly mutated only in tumor samples obtained after brachytherapy using rare-variant association tests (P = 0.01, 0.01, respectively). The mutational profiles of Asian UM were generally similar to the data from previous Western-based studies. DICER1 and LRP1B were newly mutated genes with statistical significance in the regrowth samples after brachytherapy compared to the primary tumors, which may be related to resistance to brachytherapy.
Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
Author Correction: Stimulus-dependent representational drift in primary visual cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25436-3, published online 27 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in a sentence in the Results section which incorrectly read ‘Repeating these analyses for noise correlations revealed a weaker effect than that of SC, though the trend was in the same direction (Supplementary Fig. 13), possibly due to relatively low levels of noise correlations in our data.’ The correct version refers to ‘Supplementary Fig. 14’ in place of ‘Supplementary Fig. 13’.
Author Correction: Publisher Correction: Spatial distribution of freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes

Patricio De Los Ríos Escalante ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5056-70036,7,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58516-3 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44290-4, published online 30 January 2020 and 28 May 2019, respectively. Due to a file provision error, the Publisher Correction for the original Article "Spatial distribution freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes" contained further errors in...
Prognostic value of the revised International Prognostic Scoring System five-group cytogenetic abnormality classification for the outcome prediction of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in pediatric myelodysplastic syndrome

Cytogenetic abnormalities are a major risk factor for relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). We aimed to evaluate the value of the five-group cytogenetic classification according to the revised International Prognostic Scoring System (R-IPSS) for predicting the outcome after HSCT in pediatric patients with MDS. We retrospectively analyzed the Japanese registration data of 242 pediatric patients with MDS. According to the R-IPSS classification, 112 (45.5%) patients had good, 55 (22.7%) had intermediate, 64 (26.4%) had poor, and 11 (4.6%) had very poor cytogenetics. The 5-year overall survival (5yOS) was 72%, 69%, 59%, and 30% in the good, intermediate, poor, and very poor cytogenetic subgroups (p = 0.026), respectively. The very good, good, and intermediate subgroups were grouped into a “standard” subgroup and reclassified into three subgroups (standard, poor, and very poor). Patients with very poor risk had worse 5yOS (hazard ratio 2.17, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.02–4.61; p = 0.04) and a much higher 5yCIR (hazard ratio 2.52, 95% CI 1.05–6.04; p = 0.04) than those of patients in the standard group in the multivariate analysis, indicating that very poor risk cytogenetic characteristics independently predicted worse outcome after HSCT in pediatric patients with MDS.
Author Correction: Global Sequestration Potential of Increased Organic Carbon in Cropland Soils

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15794-8, published online 14 November 2017. The Article contains errors in Table 2, where the cropland area given in the last column ‘Cropland Area’ is incorrect for the regions North America, Russia. South America, South Asia, SouthEast Asia, West and Central Africa and Western Asia, stated in the first column ‘Cropland Soils (30cm depth)’. The correct Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below.
