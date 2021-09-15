CRMC To Require Photo ID From Visitors Starting Sept. 20

It's 2021, paranormal investigation tv shows have been popular for 20 years now, but that doesn't mean that we've limited our curiosity from most of those shows being staged for the small screen. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, is totally up to you. But, just imagine, you're in a place that's been said to be haunted for years, it's late at night, pitch black, you've accounted for the amount of people in your group, and you hear a ghostly sound. What are you going to do? Blame people in your group? They're stone cold quiet like you. Maybe it's just the old building making creaking noises due to age, or, we're in Wyoming, it's the wind.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO