Publisher Correction: Genomic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in the UAE reveals novel virus mutation, patterns of co-infection and tissue specific host immune response
References 4, 16, 18, 19 and 20 were incorrectly included in the original version of this Article, in the Results and Methods section, and have subsequently been removed. The original Article has been corrected. Rong Liu, Pei Wu, Pauline Ogrodzki, Sally Mahmoud, Hanif Khalak, Budoor Alqarni, Javier Quilez, Vinay Kusuma,...www.nature.com
