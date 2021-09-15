CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: A novel RGB-trichrome staining method for routine histological analysis of musculoskeletal tissues

By Francisco Gaytan
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-74031-x, published online 07 October 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the concentration of the components of the staining protocol. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, under subheading ‘Staining Protocol and Properties’,. "Thereafter, the sections were stained with 1%...

Author Correction: De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95085-5, published online 10 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Yamit Bar-Lev, Esther Senden, Metsada Pasmanik-Chor & Yuval Sapir which were incorrectly given as Bar-Lev Yamit, Senden Esther, Pasmanik-Chor Metsada & Sapir Yuval. The original Article...
Author Correction: Volumetric and shape analysis of the hippocampus in temporal lobe epilepsy with GAD65 antibodies compared with non-immune epilepsy

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89010-z, published online 13 May 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was sponsored by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) through the Plan Estatal de Investigación Científica y Técnica y de Innovación 2013 2016, project reference...
Author Correction: Effect of magnesium reduction on the oxygen content of pickling niobium powder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94578-7, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Li Qingkui which was incorrectly given as Li Qinkui. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Wang Jingfeng...
Author Correction: Efficient dissolved organic carbon production and export in the oligotrophic ocean

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02227-3, published online 11 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the horizontal axes labelling of Fig. 3, in which the southernmost coordinates were labelled “N” instead of “S”. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Lgals9 deficiency ameliorates obesity by modulating redox state of PRDX2

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85080-1, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5, the size marker gel image was mistakenly placed in Panel (e). The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally in Supplementary Figure 4 and 5, the panel...
Author Correction: Stimulus-dependent representational drift in primary visual cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25436-3, published online 27 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in a sentence in the Results section which incorrectly read ‘Repeating these analyses for noise correlations revealed a weaker effect than that of SC, though the trend was in the same direction (Supplementary Fig. 13), possibly due to relatively low levels of noise correlations in our data.’ The correct version refers to ‘Supplementary Fig. 14’ in place of ‘Supplementary Fig. 13’.
Author Correction: Direct stimulation of ERBB2 highlights a novel cytostatic signaling pathway driven by the receptor Thr phosphorylation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73835-1, published online 09 October 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 7, which was incorrectly given as ‘European Institute of Oncology, 20100, Milan, Italy’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Experimental Oncology, IEO, European Institute of Oncology IRCCS,...
Author Correction: Publisher Correction: Spatial distribution of freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes

Patricio De Los Ríos Escalante ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5056-70036,7,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58516-3 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44290-4, published online 30 January 2020 and 28 May 2019, respectively. Due to a file provision error, the Publisher Correction for the original Article "Spatial distribution freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes" contained further errors in...
Author Correction: Colletotrichum Species Causing Anthracnose of Rubber Trees in China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-28166-7, published online 11 July 2018. The original version of this Article contains errors. It was not indicated in which fungarium or culture collection the holotype material of the new species was deposited. As a consequence, the proposed new species are invalid due to Art. 40.1 of the Shenzhen Code (Turland et al. 2018)1.
Author Correction: A meta-analysis indicating extra-short implants (≤ 6 mm) as an alternative to longer implants (≥ 8 mm) with bone augmentation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87507-1, published online 14 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 2, where the overall evaluation in row “Guida et al. 2020” was incorrect,. “(?) some concerns”. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 2 Quality assessment...
Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
Author Correction: Giant optical anisotropy in a quasi-one-dimensional crystal

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-018-0189-1, published online 18 June 2018. In the version of this Letter initially published, the identification of light polarization directions (i.e., parallel or perpendicular to the c axis) in optical spectroscopy and ellipsometry results was reversed. As a result, the directions specified in Fig. 3a,c,d have...
Author Correction: Global Sequestration Potential of Increased Organic Carbon in Cropland Soils

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15794-8, published online 14 November 2017. The Article contains errors in Table 2, where the cropland area given in the last column ‘Cropland Area’ is incorrect for the regions North America, Russia. South America, South Asia, SouthEast Asia, West and Central Africa and Western Asia, stated in the first column ‘Cropland Soils (30cm depth)’. The correct Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below.
Surprising Arrangement of DNA in the Cell’s Nucleus Revealed by Novel Imaging Method

If you open a biology textbook and run through the images depicting how DNA is organized in the cell’s nucleus, chances are you’ll start feeling hungry; the chains of DNA would seem like a bowl of ramen: long strings floating in liquid. However, according to two new studies – one experimental[1] and the other theoretical[2] – that are the outcome of the collaboration between the groups of Prof. Talila Volk of the Molecular Genetics Department and Prof. Sam Safran of the Chemical and Biological Physics Department at the Weizmann Institute of Science, this image should be reconsidered. Clarifying it is essential since DNA’s spatial arrangement in the nucleus can affect the expression of genes contained within the DNA molecule, and hence the proteins found in the cell.
Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
Author Correction: Developmental genetics of color pattern establishment in cats

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25348-2, published online 7 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the labels of. , which incorrectly read ‘. A18V/Dkk4>’ and ‘. C63Y/Dkk4>’. The correct version states ‘. A18V>’ and ‘. C63Y>’. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Christopher...
Author Correction: Development of an algorithm for assessing fall risk in a Japanese inpatient population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97483-1, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Medical Information Sciences and Administration Planning, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University Hospital, Kumamoto University, 1‑1‑1 Honjo, Kumamoto 860‑8556, Japan’....
High-throughput method of identifying novel materials

Coupling computer automation with an ink-jet printer originally used to print T-shirt designs, researchers at Caltech and Google have developed a high-throughput method of identifying novel materials with interesting properties. In a trial run of the process, they screened hundreds of thousands of possible new materials and discovered one made from cobalt, tantalum, and tin that has tunable transparency and acts as a good catalyst for chemical reactions while remaining stable in strong acid electrolytes.
