Economy

People on the Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County announces the addition of four new board members including John Samuel, co-founder and CEO of Ablr 360, which helps organizations become more inclusive by making digital content accessible for people of all abilities. As an entrepreneur, husband, father and adventure seeker who is also blind, John loves to motivate and inspire audiences on the ideas of belonging, inclusion and digital accessibility for all.

Richard E. Briansky

Richard is an avid litigator focusing his practice on the representation of construction clients. He has extensive experience representing general contractors, owners, subcontractors, suppliers, developers, sureties, and financial institutions in complex construction, real estate, and general commercial disputes. His representations include delay and productivity claims, construction defect claims, lease and build-out disputes, and shareholder and franchise disputes, among others.
Accenture partners with Apparo to drive economic mobility in Charlotte

A Better World participated in Apparo and Accenture’s Mission Possible Program in hopes of becoming more effective in their ability to reach West Charlotte children in need of academic and emotional support. That hope has become a reality. When A Better’s World (ABW) applied for the Mission Possible Award, they...
Partner with your community foundation to streamline company giving

Whether charitable giving has a regular place in your business or typically occurs in response to unexpected events, you’ve likely wondered whether your company is maximizing its philanthropic impact – and capitalizing on tax benefits – to the fullest extent possible. Charitably inclined businesses of all sizes wrestle with these...
With Delta on rise, Massachusetts shows little job growth in August

Massachusetts added only 2,600 jobs in August, according to a preliminary government estimate published Friday, one of the lowest totals since the state economy began its recovery from the pandemic more than a year ago. The figure represents a major change from July, when the Bay State added 41,600 jobs,...
Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
New York City tech salaries jumped double digits last year

New York City has the second-highest average technology salaries among the nation’s largest tech hubs, behind only Silicon Valley. Annual tech salaries averaged $114,274 in New York City in 2020, according to data from Dice, which offers an online recruiting service. The city also experienced the third-fastest salary growth among...
Chris Garcia

GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to identify, track and address health risks, has appointed Chris Garcia as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Garcia’s career in healthcare has spanned over thirty years as a founder, operator or private equity investor in over a dozen healthcare companies. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell’s commercial strategy.
Roosevelt University sees rising demand for real estate degrees

The program started with no students three years ago. When international shipping of both B2B and consumer products came to a startling halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago businessman Dave Fliss knew... Consulting. Markowski Consulting. New Company. Megan Markowski, President of Markowski Consulting, is known as The Strategic Secret Weapon....
Databank: Revenue, net income on the rise at Perficient

As the pandemic continues, many organizations have sought the expertise of St. Louis-based Perficient to expedite their digital transformations. Family Business Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Join us as we recognize family-owned companies that have successfully transitioned to the next generation (or several generations) and have made an impact on...
Alabama records 3.1% jobless rate in August

Available jobs in Alabama continue to rise as unemployment steadily declines. The state reported a 3.1% jobless rate in August – down from 3.2% in July and 7.1% a year ago. The number of people unemployed dropped from 156,709 in August 2020 and 71,678 in July to 69,005 in August.
Majority of workers would consider changing jobs for upskilling opportunities

In a recent survey by Gallup, 57% of respondents stated they were either extremely or very interested in training and education opportunities. The American Upskilling Study included 15,000 U.S. adults who are either working or actively looking for a job. Among those that stated they are interested in upskilling, 70%...
7 ways to leverage AI to boost customer acquisition

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. The more you know about your current customers, the easier it is to attract new ones. Gathering and analyzing data to build a customer profile can guide a business’s product development, marketing campaigns and sales pitches. And one great way to learn about your customers and build a well-defined profile is to leverage the power of artificial intelligence.
