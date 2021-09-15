People on the Move
The United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County announces the addition of four new board members including John Samuel, co-founder and CEO of Ablr 360, which helps organizations become more inclusive by making digital content accessible for people of all abilities. As an entrepreneur, husband, father and adventure seeker who is also blind, John loves to motivate and inspire audiences on the ideas of belonging, inclusion and digital accessibility for all.www.bizjournals.com
